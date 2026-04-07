Tinubu in Lagos: LASG announces traffic diversions for ahead of the President's two-day visit

Lagos announces traffic diversions and road closures for April 8–9, 2026, affecting Ikeja, Ojota, Apapa, and Victoria Island areas.

The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closures across key parts of the state for the commissioning of critical infrastructure projects scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the temporary closures were necessary to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the events.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi

The government advised motorists to plan their movements and avoid affected corridors during the specified periods to minimise traffic disruptions and delays, as these events require temporary road closures in specific areas to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of proceedings.

Motorists are advised to plan their movement and avoid the affected corridors during the designated times to minimise traffic disruptions and travel delays.

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According to the statement, "the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be commissioned on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. This event will affect motorists in the Opebi–Allen, Ikeja, and Ojota areas. All motorists transiting this corridor during the specified hours should seek alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure timely arrival at their destinations."

“All motorists transiting this corridor during the specified hours should seek alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure timely arrival at their destinations,” the statement added.

“On Thursday, 9th April, 2026, two commissioning events are scheduled during the morning and afternoon hours, from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. The first event is the commissioning of Tolu Schools Complex, which will affect traffic in the Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle areas. Motorists operating in these localities are strongly advised to plan alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys during this period.”

The Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge in 2023

Motorists operating in these areas were advised to plan alternative routes and allow additional travel time.

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Later in the day, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., another event will be held at Eko Hotel and within Victoria Island, with motorists advised to avoid the corridor or expect delays.

The statement added that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and designated traffic enforcement personnel will be positioned in all affected areas to manage traffic flow and provide assistance to motorists.

It further urged the public to cooperate fully with traffic management personnel and observe all instructions to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles along the affected corridors.

There have been earlier reports that the state government deployed 500 additional LASTMA officers for the event, which will have President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

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