Lagos gives residents extra two weeks to file annual tax returns, moves deadline from March 31 to April 14

Lagos State extends individual income tax filing deadline from March 31 to April 14, giving residents more time to submit returns.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns in Lagos State, giving residents additional time to complete the mandatory process.

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The tax authority announced that the deadline, which normally ends on March 31 each year, has now been moved to April 14, 2026.

According to the Executive Chairman of the agency, Ayodele Subair, the extension is intended to allow taxpayers more time to properly file their returns and avoid errors during submission.

Subair explained that the decision was taken to support individuals who may need additional time to gather the necessary information required for accurate filing.

Despite the extension, the agency urged residents not to delay the process unnecessarily, stressing that taxpayers should take advantage of the additional days to comply with their obligations promptly.

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The Lagos tax authority also reminded residents that manual filing of tax returns has been discontinued, meaning individuals must now submit their returns exclusively through the agency’s electronic filing system.

Officials said the online platform was designed to make the process faster, more transparent, and accessible to taxpayers at any time. Residents were advised to ensure they provide accurate personal details, including their Tax Identification Number (TIN), when completing their submissions.

Under Nigeria’s tax regulations, individuals earning income within Lagos State are required to file annual tax returns with the state government. The requirement applies to both salaried employees and self-employed individuals.

For workers under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system, filing tax returns helps confirm the taxes deducted by employers and allows taxpayers to obtain their tax clearance certificates when needed.

Self-employed individuals, business owners, freelancers, and professionals are also expected to declare their income through the annual filing process.

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Tax clearance certificates obtained through proper filing are often required for various official purposes, including business transactions, government contracts, and certain financial services.

Authorities say the extension does not remove the legal obligation to file returns and warned that penalties could apply to individuals who fail to comply with the new deadline.