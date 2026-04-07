President Tinubu to commission key Lagos link bridge for public use this week

President Tinubu is set to commission the Opebi–Mende Link Bridge in Lagos this week, a project designed to improve connectivity and reduce traffic.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to officially open the Opebi–Mende Bridge in Lagos sometime this week.

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Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) with his Special Adviser for Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile (right)

This news was shared by Gboyega Akosile, who serves as the Special Adviser for Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He made the announcement on X, posting it alongside a video on Monday.

“The Ojota-Opebi link bridge is ready! Yes, it will be flagged off this week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. This is a transformational and strategic project delivered by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. It is a promise made and well delivered!” he wrote.

President Tinubu will commission the Opebi–Mende Link Bridge

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In a separate post on Sunday, the Lagos State Government across its official platforms described the project as a major infrastructure milestone aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic within the metropolis.

“The Opebi–Mende Link Bridge is a testament to how strategic infrastructure can transform movement and connect communities in Lagos. By linking Opebi in Ikeja to Mende in Maryland, this bridge creates a new route that reduces traffic around Allen, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, and Ikorodu Road.”

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It also mentioned that the project would make travel times shorter, lower the stress of daily commutes, and give residents better mobility.

The government also pointed out that the bridge is a result of teamwork between important government departments, especially the Transportation and Works ministries, working together to create meaningful projects throughout the state.

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This announcement came after the state had already signaled that the project was almost finished.

Back in October 2025, Gbenga Omotoso, who was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the bridge would be officially opened before the end of 2025.

The Opebi–Mende Link Bridge is expected to give drivers another route to take, especially around Ikeja and Maryland, which should help ease some of the worst traffic congestion in Lagos.

The Opebi-Mende link bridge before completion

Project Background

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The Lagos State Government flagged off construction of the link bridge in January 2022 as part of its long-term infrastructure strategy. The project has been executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading engineering firms, and represents a key legacy initiative of the current administration.