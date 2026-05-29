Fake malaria drugs are everywhere: 7 simple ways Nigerians can spot them instantly
Use NAFDAC's Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) to text the hidden PIN on the pack for instant verification.
Look closely for blurry text, typos, or mismatched batch numbers between the outer box and inner blister pack.
Watch out for crumbling tablets, unusual smells, or syrups with strange particles floating inside.
Avoid street hawkers and open markets by purchasing your medication only from licensed pharmacies.
Fake malaria drugs are a huge problem in Nigeria right now, and the truth is, they can be fatal.
A report from the UN suggests that counterfeit medicines might be causing half a million deaths every year across sub-Saharan Africa, with malaria pills being some of the most faked items out there.
Here at home, NAFDAC is constantly flagging these dangerous fakes in our pharmacies and markets. Just recently, they even confiscated over ₦1.2 billion worth of counterfeit malaria drugs in Lagos alone.
It sounds scary, but there are actually some really simple ways you can spot these fakes and keep your family safe.
1. Scratch the panel and verify the PIN
One of the best ways to tell if your medicine is the real deal is to use NAFDAC’s Mobile Authentication Service (MAS).
Most authentic malaria drugs come with a silver scratch panel right on the pack.
It’s super simple to use:
Gently scratch off the silver coating
Find the unique PIN hidden underneath
Text that PIN to the shortcode listed on the box
Check the reply to see if the drug is verified
You might also see QR codes or other digital tools like Chekkit on some of the newer brands.
2. Always check the NAFDAC registration number
Every registered medicine in Nigeria will have a NAFDAC number on the pack, but you can't just stop there.
Counterfeiters are getting clever and often print copied or completely made-up numbers on their boxes.
Because of this, it's best to always use that scratch-and-verify MAS code we talked about and take a good look at the packaging itself.
NAFDAC has actually raised the alarm about criminals using these fake registration numbers to trick people.
Basically, if that NAFDAC number looks blurry, faded, or just plain "off," it's better to be safe and leave it on the shelf.
3. Look closely at the packaging
A lot of times, you can actually tell a medicine is fake just by looking at the box.
Keep an eye out for things like:
Typos or bad grammar in the text
Printing that looks blurry or faded
Colours that don't look quite right
Any seals that look like they've been messed with
Real malaria drugs usually look very professional, with clear writing and bright colours.
One more thing, just double-check that the dates and batch numbers on the outer box match exactly what's printed on the actual foil pack inside.
4. Inspect the tablets or syrup carefully
Sometimes the box looks perfect, but the actual medicine inside is a fake. Before you take anything, give it a quick once-over.
For tablets or capsules, watch out for:
A weird or strong smell
Colours that look "off" or uneven
Edges that are crumbling or breaking apart
Lots of powder or dust at the bottom of the pack
Strange spots or a rough texture on the pills
If you're checking a syrup or liquid medicine, be careful if you see:
Tiny floating particles that shouldn't be there
Thick gunk settled at the bottom
Liquid that stays separated even after you give it a good shake
These can be signs of poor manufacturing or counterfeit products.
5. Buy only from trusted pharmacies
Where you buy your malaria drugs matters a lot.
Avoid street hawkers, open market stalls, unverified online sellers, drugs sold inside buses or roadside kiosks.
Instead, buy from registered pharmacies, licensed hospitals, and reputable medicine stores.
NAFDAC has repeatedly advised Nigerians to avoid unregulated drug sources because counterfeit medicines commonly enter the market through informal distribution channels.
6. Pay attention to how your body reacts
Sometimes the biggest warning sign is that the medicine simply does not work.
Be cautious if:
Your malaria symptoms do not improve
You feel worse after taking the drug
You experience unusual side effects
Counterfeit antimalarial drugs may contain little, the wrong, or no active ingredients at all, which can lead to treatment failure and drug resistance.
If this happens, stop using the medicine and seek medical advice immediately.
7. Report suspected fake drugs
If you suspect a malaria drug is fake, do not continue using it. Keep the packaging if possible and report it to NAFDAC immediately
You can report suspicious medicines through the official NAFDAC website or visit the nearest NAFDAC office.
Reporting fake medicines can help prevent others from becoming victims.
In all, you can easily reduce your chances of buying a counterfeit by just taking a few extra minutes to do these four main things:
Verify the MAS code.
Check the NAFDAC number.
Inspect the packaging closely.
Always buy from a pharmacy you trust.
As these criminals keep getting more sophisticated, being aware of and checking these details remains the strongest tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
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