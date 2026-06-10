Resident doctors give FG 21-day ultimatum over kidnappings, unpaid entitlements — see full list of demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum over kidnappings, attacks on doctors, unpaid salaries and staff shortages, while outlining a list of demands aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

NARD has given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum over insecurity, attacks on doctors and unresolved welfare issues.

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The association listed several demands, including payment of salary arrears, allowances and the release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund.

Resident doctors are demanding stronger protection for healthcare workers and the prosecution of those behind attacks and kidnappings.

NARD also wants the government to recruit more healthcare workers and improve conditions in public hospitals.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over rising insecurity, attacks on healthcare workers, unpaid entitlements and worsening conditions in public hospitals across the country.

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The association declared an industrial dispute at the end of its Ordinary General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Kano, warning that doctors are increasingly being forced to work under unsafe and difficult conditions.

NARD expressed concern over the growing cases of kidnappings, assaults, intimidation and harassment of doctors, describing the situation as a serious threat to healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

According to the association, many doctors now live and work in fear, with some facing attacks while travelling to work or carrying out their professional duties.

The doctors said the continued insecurity facing healthcare workers, combined with unresolved welfare issues, has placed enormous pressure on the country's already strained health sector.

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The association outlined a number of demands it wants the Federal Government to address within the 21-day ultimatum period. These include:

Immediate release and disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund.

Payment of outstanding salary arrears owed to resident doctors.

Payment of promotion arrears and other unpaid entitlements.

Settlement of outstanding professional allowances.

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Resolution of welfare issues affecting resident doctors and house officers.

Implementation of a national framework for the protection of healthcare workers and health facilities.

Investigation, arrest and prosecution of individuals responsible for attacks, kidnappings and harassment of doctors.

Recruitment of more healthcare workers to address manpower shortages in public hospitals.

Improvement of working conditions across federal health institutions.

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According to NARD, many of these issues have remained unresolved despite repeated engagements with relevant government agencies.

The association warned that attacks on doctors not only endanger lives but also contribute to the growing migration of healthcare professionals abroad, worsening the shortage of skilled medical personnel in the country.

NARD said many hospitals are currently operating with inadequate personnel, forcing doctors to shoulder heavier workloads while trying to meet the healthcare needs of millions of Nigerians.

While the association has not announced a strike date, it warned that failure to address its demands within the stipulated period could affect industrial harmony in the health sector.

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The ultimatum comes amid growing concerns over insecurity across the country and its impact on critical sectors, including healthcare, education and agriculture.