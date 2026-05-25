Former CAN president Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor reveals how much he has spent battling cancer

​Ayo Oritsejafor, the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, has opened up on his battle with cancer and the treatment he received abroad.

Founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, has revealed he battled cancer and underwent months of treatment in the United States.

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The former CAN president said he kept his illness private while continuing church activities despite being in pain.

​Oritsejafor disclosed that his treatment and medical care cost over $120,000 before he eventually recovered.

The former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a video shared via his verified Instagram page on Sunday, May 24th, disclosed that he did not speak openly about his illness while undergoing treatment.

According to the clergyman, who did not disclose the type of cancer he was battling, he spent months in treatment and on bed rest, with medical expenses reaching over $120,000.

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He also disclosed that he was in pain during church programmes but continued carrying out his activities publicly.

He said, “I was in pain, but I was still doing my best for God. There was cancer in my body. I was laughing, I was smiling.”

The cleric explained that doctors in the United States told him the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. This led to more tests to check if it had reached his bones.

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He later returned to Nigeria and attended a church program called Jubilee. When the pain became severe, he travelled back abroad for treatment.

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Oritsejafor said doctors later confirmed the cancer had not reached his bones, so treatment started right away. He also shared that he developed an infection during treatment, which doctors at first found difficult to manage.

The pastor said another surgery was cancelled after an older doctor advised against it and suggested antibiotics instead.

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He said the second round of antibiotics worked, and his condition got better.

Ayo Oritsejafor added that strict precautions were in place during his hospital stay. Visitors had to wear protective clothing before entering his room because of the infection.