Two Kwara communities attacked in two days: suspected bandits abduct residents in Yashikira, set Emir's palace ablaze

The latest striking took place in the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government, Kwara State.

Armed persons attacked communities in Kwara State over two days, kidnapping several residents.

Attackers also reportedly set the Emir’s palace ablaze during the raids.

The incidents have renewed concerns over worsening insecurity in parts of North Central Nigeria.

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Kwara State has recorded two suspected bandit attacks in two consecutive days, with the latest striking the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area on Sunday night, leaving the Emir's palace in flames and multiple residents abducted.

The attack came barely 24 hours after armed men invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday night, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.

Villagers left in fear after suspected bandit attack

Heavily armed assailants stormed the Yashikira community late at night, firing sporadically as they moved through the town. According to sources in the area, the gunmen attacked and set parts of the Emir's palace ablaze before abducting multiple residents, including women and children.

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Locals say the attackers operated for several hours without facing any resistance, leaving behind widespread destruction and fear in the border community. They also described the invasion as terrifying, noting that residents were caught completely unaware under the cover of darkness.

The gunmen also attempted to raid a local police station during the attack but were reportedly repelled.

Attackers operated for several hours without facing any resistance

About 10 people were reportedly taken from the community, according to sources. The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Military and police operatives have since established a cordon around the area and launched rescue operations to recover the abducted victims. The operation is ongoing.

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But the attack has raised serious questions about security in Kwara State. That armed bandits could storm a royal palace, set it on fire, abduct residents including women and children, and operate for hours without resistance points to a gap in the security presence across the state's communities.

Military officials have since launched rescue operations

The Ikiran attack on Saturday followed a similar pattern, gunmen arriving at night, targeting civilians in a vulnerable setting, and leaving before any meaningful response could be mounted.