Four injured as container truck crashes into vehicles

Four injured as container truck crashes into vehicles

Four critically injured after container truck loses control, crashes into bus, two trucks and nine motorcycles

Four people were critically injured after a container truck lost control and crashed into a bus, two trucks and nine motorcycles at Mile 2, Lagos.

Four people sustained critical injuries in the crash.

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The collision involved two trucks, a bus and nine motorcycles.

LASTMA said apparent brake failure may have caused the crash.

The truck driver and other drivers were handed over to police.

Four people were critically injured after a Mack truck carrying a fully loaded 40-foot container lost control and crashed into several vehicles and nine commercial motorcycles in Lagos.

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The crash occurred on Tuesday at First Gate, inward Mile 2, along the Mile 2-Seme Expressway, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) .

LASTMA said the crash involved the Mack truck, another truck carrying a 20-foot container, a T4 commercial bus with registration number AAA 723 YF and nine commercial motorcyclists.

The four injured victims comprised three men and a woman. They sustained critical injuries, including multiple fractures to their arms and legs. No death was reported in the crash.

According to preliminary findings released by LASTMA, the Mack truck appeared to have suffered brake failure, resulting in a loss of braking control before it collided with the other truck, the commercial bus and the motorcycles in a chain-reaction crash.

LASTMA personnel who were conducting traffic management operations in the area responded to the incident and began rescue and traffic-control operations.

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The injured victims were extricated from the scene by LASTMA officials and handed over to personnel of the Roro Police Division, who took them to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

LASTMA officials

The agency also managed the resulting traffic disruption and facilitated the removal of the damaged vehicles and other obstructions from the road to restore normal traffic flow.

The driver of the Mack truck and other drivers involved in the crash were handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution, subject to the outcome of the investigation.

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LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed sympathy to the injured victims and their families and urged motorists and commercial transport operators to ensure their vehicles were mechanically fit before embarking on journeys.

He particularly urged operators of articulated vehicles to pay close attention to their braking systems, tyres, steering mechanisms and other safety-critical components.