A dispatch rider navigates dense traffic alongside heavy articulated trucks on Kodesho Road, Ikeja—a high-density commercial corridor where dangerous road sharing between logistics riders and heavy tankers has sparked growing public safety concerns

A dispatch rider navigates dense traffic alongside heavy articulated trucks on Kodesho Road, Ikeja—a high-density commercial corridor where dangerous road sharing between logistics riders and heavy tankers has sparked growing public safety concerns

LASTMA arrests tanker driver who allegedly killed dispatch rider, tried to flee after fatal Lagos crash

LASTMA has arrested a tanker driver who allegedly knocked down and killed a dispatch rider in Maryland, Lagos, before attempting to flee. The suspect has been handed over to the police for investigation.

LASTMA arrested a tanker driver who allegedly killed a dispatch rider in Maryland, Lagos, and tried to flee.

The dispatch rider died instantly after being hit by the fully loaded tanker carrying groundnut oil.

The suspect was chased down by LASTMA officials and handed over to the Area 'F' Police Command for investigation.

LASTMA has warned tanker and truck drivers against reckless driving and fleeing accident scenes, saying offenders will face the law.

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A tanker driver has been arrested by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after he allegedly knocked down and killed a commercial dispatch rider before trying to escape the scene in Maryland, Lagos.

The tragic accident happened along Kodesho Road, opposite Mrs Filling Station, inward Awolowo Way/Oba Akran in the Maryland-Ikeja area.

According to LASTMA, the tanker, which was loaded with 33-litre groundnut oil containers and bore registration number T-19089LA, rammed into the dispatch rider, killing him on the spot.

The agency said the driver did not stop to help the victim. Instead, he allegedly sped off in what officials described as an attempt to avoid being caught.

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LASTMA personnel secure the perimeter and direct vehicle flow along Kodesho Road in Maryland after a fatal collision between a heavy tanker and a commercial dispatch rider disrupted traffic.

“In a reprehensible attempt to evade justice, the tanker driver reportedly sped away from the accident scene without rendering assistance to the victim or notifying the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

However, the escape did not last long.

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LASTMA said its officers quickly swung into action after receiving a distress call, chased the tanker and successfully intercepted it before the driver could disappear.

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“Upon receiving the distress alert, vigilant LASTMA Officers mounted an immediate pursuit, successfully intercepted the fleeing vehicle and apprehended the driver before he could escape.”

The agency confirmed that both the driver and the tanker have been handed over to the State Traffic Department (STD), Area 'F' Police Command, Ikeja, where investigations and possible prosecution will continue.

While the arrest was ongoing, LASTMA officials also secured the accident scene, controlled traffic around the area and worked with emergency responders to ease the usual gridlock that follows fatal crashes on busy Lagos roads.

According to the agency, fellow dispatch riders who gathered at the scene contacted the deceased's family and mourned the painful loss of their colleague.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the crash as something that could have been prevented.

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LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki warned that drivers of articulated trucks who drive recklessly or abandon accident scenes will face full prosecution under Lagos State traffic laws.

“He reiterated the Agency’s unwavering commitment to road safety and passionately appealed to operators of articulated vehicles, tankers and other heavy-duty trucks to exercise the highest degree of professionalism, vigilance and compliance with all traffic regulations,” he said.

Bakare-Oki also warned that drivers who drive recklessly or abandon accident scenes after causing crashes would face the full weight of the law.

“Reckless driving, excessive speed and the criminal act of fleeing accident scenes constitute grave offences that endanger innocent lives and attract the full weight of the law.”

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He added that LASTMA would continue working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other emergency agencies to improve emergency response, save lives and keep traffic moving across Lagos.