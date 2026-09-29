Tragedy as passenger jumps to death to escape reckless drunk bus driver.

Tragedy as passenger jumps to death to escape reckless drunk bus driver.

Passenger dies after jumping off moving bus trying to escape as drunk driver drives recklessly

A Lagos passenger died after jumping from a moving bus while trying to escape an allegedly drunk driver who was driving recklessly.

A passenger jumped from a moving bus while trying to escape the allegedly reckless driver.

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LASTMA said preliminary reports indicated the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The bus crashed into a median pole at Ogunlana Junction in Lagos.

The passenger sustained severe injuries after hitting the ground and later died.

A male passenger has died after jumping from a moving commercial bus in an apparent attempt to escape the vehicle as its driver allegedly drove recklessly in Lagos.

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The incident occurred at Ogunlana Junction, inward Ojuelegba, along the Surulere axis of Lagos State.

The bus, a Volkswagen commercial vehicle with registration number LND 130 XR, later crashed into a median pole at the junction.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) , preliminary reports indicated that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had been driving recklessly shortly before the crash.

LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Taofiq said motorists approaching the bus from behind had reportedly tried to avoid colliding with the vehicle because of the way it was being driven.

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The situation became chaotic as the bus remained out of control, prompting one of the male passengers to attempt to escape.

The passenger jumped from the moving bus but sustained severe injuries after hitting the ground.

He was later confirmed dead from the injuries sustained in the incident.

LASTMA officials conducting routine traffic surveillance in the Ojuelegba area reportedly responded to the crash after sighting the accident.

The officials secured the scene, managed traffic and cleared the wreckage and victim from the road to prevent another accident.

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Officers from the Area C Police Division, Ojuelegba, also secured the scene, while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) recovered the deceased passenger’s remains.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki urged motorists and commercial transport operators to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy before embarking on journeys.

He specifically advised drivers to check critical components, including their brakes, tyres and steering systems, before putting vehicles on the road.