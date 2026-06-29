Kogi teacher dies after alleged assault by pupil's relatives as police begin manhunt

The academic community of Olamaboro LGA is in mourning following the tragic death of 30-year-old teacher Maryam Usman, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault on school premises

The academic community of Olamaboro LGA is in mourning following the tragic death of 30-year-old teacher Maryam Usman, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault on school premises

A primary school teacher in Kogi State has died after she was allegedly assaulted by a pupil's relatives. Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects.

A 30-year-old primary school teacher, Maryam Usman, died after allegedly being assaulted by three people over disciplining a pupil at her school in Olamaboro, Kogi State.

Police said the suspects, including one Abdullahi Ishaka and two women, fled after the incident, and a manhunt is underway to arrest them.

The Kogi State Police Command has opened a culpable homicide investigation, with an autopsy planned before the case is transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

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The Kogi State Police Command has launched a manhunt for three suspects after a primary school teacher reportedly died from injuries she allegedly suffered during an assault over the punishment of a pupil.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Maryam Usman, was a teacher at Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School in Ugbamaka, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the police, the incident happened on June 18, while the case was officially reported at the Olamaboro Divisional Police Headquarters on June 25 as a case of alleged culpable homicide.

The Kogi State Police Command, under the directive of the State CID, has launched a comprehensive search for the three fleeing suspects linked to the fatal assault

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In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Oyiza Salisu Afusat, said preliminary findings showed that one Abdullahi Ishaka, alongside two women, allegedly stormed the school and attacked the teacher over disciplinary action she had taken against a pupil.

"The victim sustained serious injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Ugbamaka before being referred to Iko-Ojo Hospital, Okpo, for further medical attention. She, however, passed away on June 25, 2026," the statement read.

The police spokesperson said officers visited both the scene of the incident and the deceased's residence after the matter was reported. She added that all necessary documentation had been completed.

According to Afusat, arrangements are being made to move the body to the General Hospital in Ankpa for an autopsy as part of the investigation.

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She disclosed that the three suspects fled before police operatives arrived at the school, but efforts are ongoing to track them down.

This shocking incident has renewed urgent calls from national education stakeholders to implement tougher legal frameworks and physical security for teachers across Nigeria.

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"Upon their arrest, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and comprehensive investigation," she said.