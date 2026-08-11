At 16, Senator Natasha’s daughter builds and furnishes an orphanage for children in Kogi
Nadia Zakaria built and furnished a new orphanage complex at just 16.
The project was funded through crowdfunding, donations, and family and friends.
She is already planning a maternal care home for pregnant women in Kogi Central.
Sixteen-year-old Nadia Zakaria, daughter of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, has built, fully furnished and handed over a modern residential orphanage complex to the Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home in Etahi Community, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The humanitarian project began as an idea when Nadia was just 15. According to details shared about the initiative, she wanted to give vulnerable children the same sense of safety, stability and opportunity she enjoyed growing up.
She reportedly raised the funds independently through public crowdfunding, donations from family and friends, and other supporters, with no financial contribution from her mother.
The project also builds on earlier support for the orphanage.
In February 2024, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan facilitated the distribution of food and household items from the MTN Foundation to orphanages in Kogi Central, with Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home among the beneficiaries.
This highlights the relationship between the senator and the orphanage, although the latest project was presented as Nadia Zakaria’s own initiative.
The newly completed facility replaces the orphanage’s ageing accommodation with fully equipped living quarters, beds and modern amenities, giving the children a safer and more dignified place to live.
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Pastor Kisito Adomu Zuberu, founder of Oyiza-Salem Divine Orphanage Home, said the intervention has transformed the children’s lives.
Before the new building, he said, severe resource shortages meant many of them slept on the floor despite the home’s commitment to caring for vulnerable children.
Founded in 2016, the orphanage has continued to prioritise education even with limited resources.
Over the years, it has produced graduates and supported children in entering higher institutions, including the University of Abuja and the School of Nursing in Obangede, while also providing shelter and welfare for orphans and abandoned children in Kogi State.
For Nadia, the orphanage is only the beginning. The teenager is already planning her next humanitarian project: a fully equipped care home for pregnant women in Kogi Central, aimed at improving maternal care for vulnerable women in the region.
At a time when many teenagers are still discovering their passions, Nadia’s project stands out as an uncommon example of youth-led philanthropy with lasting community impact.
Rather than simply donating supplies, she has helped create a permanent home that offers vulnerable children not just shelter but a stronger foundation for education, stability and a better future.