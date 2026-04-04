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Knorr serves warm meals and free wiFi across Nigeria this Easter weekend

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:17 - 04 April 2026
Enjoy a free meal with Knorr this Easter
In the spirit of Easter celebrations, Knorr is providing free meals and WiFi across churches in Nigeria.
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This Easter, from April 3 to 6, 2026, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, Knorr, will distribute free, nourishing meals in churches across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Edo states, and the federal capital, Abuja, as part of its ongoing Share the Good campaign.

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Extending beyond churches, the initiative will also reach people on the move. Passengers on the Kaduna–Abuja and Ibadan-Lagos NRC rail lines, as well as the Lagos Blue Line, will receive complimentary meals and free WiFi. Free WiFi, provided in partnership with Chorus Technologies, will also be available across BRT networks in Lagos and Enugu, and within YabaTech hostel campuses.

In the spirit of Easter celebrations, Knorr is providing free meals and wifi across churches in Nigeria.

Residents and commuters in participating states are invited to stop by and be part of the experience throughout the Easter period.

Knorr serves warm meals and free wiFi across Nigeria this Easter weekend
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