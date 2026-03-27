Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

From Communities to Mosques, here’s how Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

Ramadan is a sacred season marked by reflection, generosity, and togetherness. Throughout the holy month, Muslims gather at Sahur and Iftar, sharing meals, supporting one another, and embracing acts of kindness in pursuit of spiritual fulfilment.

This year, as these moments unfolded across communities in Nigeria, Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life, reaching over 33,000 Muslims with meaningful experiences.

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Throughout the season, Knorr showed up where it mattered most, joining fasting Muslims across the country in breaking their fast through scheduled Iftar visits to mosques and community centres with the ‘Share The Good’ bus, which made stops in Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Abuja, Ondo, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and Adamawa.

From sharing warm meals to quiet acts of kindness that brought people together, each interaction reflected the deeper spirit of Ramadan: generosity, gratitude, and togetherness.

Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life, reaching over 33,000 Muslims with meaningful experiences

Knorr’s Share the Good extended beyond physical gatherings into everyday life. Through weekly interactive cooking sessions on Instagram, Knorr invited families to bring the experience home by offering practical recipes for Sahur and Iftar, while encouraging more mindful, nourishing meals throughout the fasting period.

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Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life

Recognising that connection also means staying in touch, especially during a busy season of movement, Knorr introduced the Share The Good Wi-Fi Initiative, providing free internet access to more than 10,000 people at key train stations along the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna routes on the 18th and 19th of February.

Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

Other key locations included bus terminals and high-traffic communal spaces such as the Ikeja bus park, the Blue Line rail, YabaTech hostels, the MMA2 food court, and NRC rail lines. Designed to support commuters and travellers, this initiative ensured that even on the move, people could remain connected to what matters, whether it was to reach loved ones or stay informed. Knorr also distributed tasty meals to commuters upon arrival at their destinations.

Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

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As Ramadan drew to a close, Knorr joined Muslim faithful at several prayer grounds across the country to commemorate the successful completion of the holy month.

Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life, reaching over 33,000 Muslims with meaningful experiences

From the NASFAT Prayer Ground along Ibadan Expressway and the Lagos State Secretariat Eid Ground, Alausa, to Quareeb Ajayi Farm Eid Ground, Ikeja; Teslim Balogun Eid Ground; Lugbe Eid Ground; Barbara Eid Ground; Agga Islamic Centre, Yola; Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari; Yidi Ground, Oba Ile Road, Akure; Central Eid Praying Ground, Agodi Gate, Ibadan; and Ilorin New Yidi Road, Ilorin.

Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life

Reflecting on this year’s ‘Share the Good’ campaign, Foods Demand Creation Lead at Unilever Plc, Damilola Dania, said, “Ramadan is a time that brings people closer through shared reflection, generosity, and community. Through ‘Share The Good’, we remain focused on showing up in meaningful ways, from sharing meals at Iftar tables to connecting with people in their homes and supporting them even while on the move. As we continue to expand our reach, our goal remains to create moments that reflect the kindness and togetherness that define the season.”

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Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life, reaching over 33,000 Muslims with meaningful experiences

The brand rep further reinforced this commitment during a Ramadan special episode of Rubbin’ Minds TV show on Channels TV with Zainab Aderounmu, where she spoke on the full scope of Knorr’s ‘Share the Good’ Ramadan campaign. She also touched on how the success of this campaign clearly reflects Knorr’s meaningful impact and intentionality across Nigeria over the years.

Through Ramadan and beyond, Knorr continues to play a meaningful role in strengthening the bonds that unite families and communities.

Knorr marked the fasting season with shared meals and meaningful moments

With a significant initiative like ‘Share The Good', the brand remains committed to making wholesome meals more accessible while nurturing a culture of generosity, kindness and connection.

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Knorr brought its annual ‘Share The Good’ campaign to life, reaching over 33,000 Muslims with meaningful experiences