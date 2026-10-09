KieKie tells women the secret to getting special treatment from men

KieKie tells women the secret to getting special treatment from men

KieKie tells women the secret to getting special treatment from men

Comedian and content creator KieKie has advised women to embrace softness in their relationships and allow their partners to take the lead in certain situations.

KieKie explains why women should embrace softness and allow men to spoil them in relationships.

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The comedian questions why women demand intentional men without examining their own behaviour in relationships.

KieKie tells women to use their ‘puppy face’ to get affection and enjoy special treatment from their partners.

The entertainer urged women to be gentle, choose their battles wisely, and allow men to treat them like princesses rather than insist on handling everything themselves.

In a video, KieKie questioned why some women took on responsibilities they could leave to their partners, including making arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

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“Some of you are only women on your best certificates. In your day-to-day lifestyle, attitude, and behaviour, you are not a woman. You are in the house with your man. Learn how to be soft. Learn how to wait. Learn how to be gentle.

“It's Christmas time, and your man is available, yet you have pinned Ram. Why? Why are you the one who has pinned the ram?”

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She also encouraged women to use what she described as a “puppy face” to get their partners to show them affection and provide for them.

“You know, babies have what we call puppy face. Women, puppy face works for men. But you have to be soft for you to be able to activate your puppy face.”

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KieKie further challenged women who demanded intentional partners to examine their own behaviour and consider whether they offered the same level of intentionality in their relationships.

“If you get a man, you get a man. If you didn't get a man, you didn't get a man. Any small thing: ‘I want an intentional man. I want an intentional man.’ I don't know. Look at it. Are you intentional?

“Be intentionally soft as a woman.”

The content creator also referenced the demands of modern relationships and suggested that women should learn different approaches to handling their partners.

She explained that her advice came from her own positive experiences with relationships and her desire to offer women a different perspective from the negative relationship advice they often encounter.

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