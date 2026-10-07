Advertisement

Tonto Dike opens up on the pain behind her past drug addiction

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 22:00 - 07 October 2026
Tonto Dike
Popular Nigerian actress turned evangelist, Tonto Dike, has opened up about her past struggle with drug addiction while urging young people to stay away from drugs.
Advertisement

  • Tonto Dike reveals how drug addiction shaped the chaos people judged her for before she found Christ.

Advertisement

  • The actress turned evangelist says drugs did not take her pain away but became an escape from pain she could not name.

  • Tonto Dike urges people to pray for those battling addiction, saying no soul is too far gone for redemption

The actress shared her personal experience as a drug addict, describing the pain, turmoil, and self-destruction she experienced before she found Christ.

According to Tonto, the chaos she was known for at the time was not simply a reflection of who she was. She said it was a cry for help from someone struggling with addiction and emotional pain.

Advertisement

“I was once the chaos people judged. The noise. The mess. The broken decisions. But what many didn’t see was the truth behind it all. Behind the anger, the addiction, the self-destruction, was a soul screaming for help, not attention. I was desperate for relief, for peace, for someone to see past my actions and hear my cry.

“Drugs weren’t the problem; they were the symptom. Addiction wasn’t my identity; it was my escape from pain I didn’t know how to name. And yet, God heard the cries I couldn’t articulate.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh shares how reconciliation with ex-husband Churchill helped women restore broken relationships

“When people saw chaos, Heaven saw a wounded soul worth rescuing. When I was written off, God was writing a comeback.”

Tonto credited God with rescuing her from addiction and giving her a new sense of purpose.

Advertisement

RELATED: Nollywood star turned Evangelist Tonto Dikeh launches Christian Prayer Ministry in Abuja

She said her experience taught her that addiction should not be treated as the end of a person's story, urging people to look beyond the behaviour of those struggling with substance abuse and remember the person behind the addiction.

“So hate the drugs. Hate the addiction. But never stop praying for the person trapped inside it.

Because that person is not weak, not worthless, not beyond redemption. I am living proof that behind the chaos can be a destiny waiting for healing. And if God could pull me out, restore me, and give me a voice, then no soul is too far gone.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tonto Dike opens up on the pain behind her past drug addiction
Entertainment
07.10.2026
Tonto Dike opens up on the pain behind her past drug addiction
Kenya-Airways
News
07.10.2026
Passenger narrates how mentally unstable man tried to open airplane door mid-flight, fell unconscious and died
All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) opens entry submission for 10th edition on October 11
Entertainment
07.10.2026
All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) opens entry submission for 10th edition on October 11
After 7 days in kidnappers' den, 20 prospective corps members abducted on their way to NYSC camp finally regain their freedom
News
07.10.2026
After 7 days in kidnappers' den, 20 prospective corps members abducted on their way to NYSC camp finally regain their freedom
La Roche-Posay launches Nigeria's first live skin science experience with Living Lab Nigeria
Lifestyle
07.10.2026
La Roche-Posay launches Nigeria's first live skin science experience with Living Lab Nigeria
Rivers shuts 21 health facilities after finding 150+ operating without registration, arrests 3 suspected quacks — see full list
News
07.10.2026
Rivers shuts 21 health facilities after finding 150+ operating without registration, arrests 3 suspected quacks — see full list