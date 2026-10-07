Tonto Dike opens up on the pain behind her past drug addiction

Popular Nigerian actress turned evangelist, Tonto Dike, has opened up about her past struggle with drug addiction while urging young people to stay away from drugs.

Tonto Dike reveals how drug addiction shaped the chaos people judged her for before she found Christ.

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The actress turned evangelist says drugs did not take her pain away but became an escape from pain she could not name.

Tonto Dike urges people to pray for those battling addiction, saying no soul is too far gone for redemption

The actress shared her personal experience as a drug addict, describing the pain, turmoil, and self-destruction she experienced before she found Christ.

According to Tonto, the chaos she was known for at the time was not simply a reflection of who she was. She said it was a cry for help from someone struggling with addiction and emotional pain.

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“I was once the chaos people judged. The noise. The mess. The broken decisions. But what many didn’t see was the truth behind it all. Behind the anger, the addiction, the self-destruction, was a soul screaming for help, not attention. I was desperate for relief, for peace, for someone to see past my actions and hear my cry.

“Drugs weren’t the problem; they were the symptom. Addiction wasn’t my identity; it was my escape from pain I didn’t know how to name. And yet, God heard the cries I couldn’t articulate.

“When people saw chaos, Heaven saw a wounded soul worth rescuing. When I was written off, God was writing a comeback.”

Tonto credited God with rescuing her from addiction and giving her a new sense of purpose.

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She said her experience taught her that addiction should not be treated as the end of a person's story, urging people to look beyond the behaviour of those struggling with substance abuse and remember the person behind the addiction.

“So hate the drugs. Hate the addiction. But never stop praying for the person trapped inside it.