Pro Ref chief Howard Webb discussed the controversial red card decision involving Leny Yoro.

Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) chief Howard Webb has defended the decision to send off Manchester United defender Leny Yoro against Liverpool, hours after an independent Football Association (FA) panel overturned the red card.

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Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up today, November 24, Webb insisted referee Sam Barrott and VAR John Brooks had not made a clear and obvious error. Still, he did not criticise the decision to rescind the suspension.

The ruling clears the 21-year-old for Saturday's Premier League clash against sixth-placed Brentford, a must-win game, with the 19th-placed Red Devils sitting on eight points from 11 games.

What Webb said

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Reviewing released audio from Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Anfield, Webb noted that while the foul on Liverpool striker Alexander Isak outside the penalty area was undisputed, the eighth-minute red card hinged on whether Isak would have reached the ball ahead of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

"There's a question mark, I guess, around whether or not he would get onto that ball before Lammens. Now, in the moment, the referee looked at it and felt he would. That was the referee's call made on the field."

Brooks and assistant VAR Paul Howard checked the footage at normal speed and judged that Isak's forward momentum made him likely to control the ball, whereas Lammens would have needed to change direction.

Howard Webb on Yoro red card: By and large, most people will agree it was a red card. FA: We are not most people. https://t.co/EQ4FgOsSlm — Jaja (@JajaBreed) November 24, 2026

"It wasn't going to be something that was clearly and obviously wrong and therefore allowed that decisive on-field decision to stand," Webb said.

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"And I think by and large most people would see that as a correct decision, with Isak moving quickly on towards that ball. The alternative view is that Lammens might get there first, but I think it's a little bit debatable, I guess. Certainly not clearly wrong."

How United won their appeal

Webb's backing stands in sharp contrast to the verdict delivered earlier today by an independent Regulatory Commission, which upheld Manchester United's wrongful dismissal claim and removed Yoro's one-match domestic suspension.

Leny Yoro. ©Imago

United manager Mauricio Pochettino had condemned the dismissal immediately after his debut match in charge, arguing that Isak's touch had carried the ball straight through to Lammens and that Yoro never intended to make contact.

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