Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Gunners frustrated at home as UCL winning run ends
Mikel Arteta’s side, who were eager to return to winning ways after the weekend's 2-2 draw against Newcastle, broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes.
Noni Madueke played in Viktor Gyokeres, who unleashed a ferocious dipping effort from distance that looped over Gregor Kobel for his fourth goal contribution in this season’s competition.
The Gunners pushed for a second, with Christos Tzolis forcing a save and Madueke’s follow-up blocked.
Nico Schlotterbeck produced a fine sliding block to deny Declan Rice, while Gyokeres blasted another chance over the bar.
Dortmund threatened before the break when Joane Gadou’s angled strike was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
After the restart, Maximilian Beier miscued an early chance but made no mistake in the 55th minute.
Gadou’s superb run and pass set up the German, who fired a clinical left-footed finish past Kepa to level the scores.