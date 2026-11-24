Manchester City snatched a late draw against Napoli to extend their winless run to five matches.

Rayan Cherki produced a moment of late magic in the 86th minute to rescue a 2-2 draw for Manchester City against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, capping off a breathless second half in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 encounter.

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Enzo Maresca’s side entered the contest looking to arrest a troubling recent slump in form that included a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham just three days prior.

Facing a Napoli squad managed by Massimiliano Allegri, and featuring former City icon Kevin De Bruyne returning to the Etihad, the hosts dominated possession (64%) and registered 16 shots, yet were forced to fight back from a deficit twice to salvage a point.

Key match details

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The opening 45 minutes unfolded as a cagey, tactical affair. Despite City controlling the ball and probing for openings against Napoli's compact defensive structure, neither side could find a breakthrough before the interval, leaving the match deadlocked at 0-0.

The contest exploded into life shortly after the restart. In the 55th minute, Napoli silenced the home crowd when Rasmus Højlund found the back of the net to hand the Italian visitors a 1-0 lead.

Maresca responded by turning to his bench, introducing Jérémy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye to inject pace and creativity into the attack.

The changes paid off in the 67th minute when midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi struck a fine finish, coring his maiden goal for Manchester City from a Doku assist, to restore parity at 1-1.

Napoli refused to fold under the Etihad pressure. Shortly after De Bruyne was withdrawn in the 74th minute for André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, the visitors reclaimed the advantage.

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In the 76th minute, Dutch forward Noa Lang unleashed a spectacular volley past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to put Napoli 2-1 ahead.

Staring down a damaging home defeat, City threw everything forward in the closing stages, testing Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić, who finished the night with five saves.