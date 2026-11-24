It's not over — CAF accepts CAS decision to crown Senegal, but Morocco not giving up

CAF and Morocco reacted differently to CAS's decision to uphold Senegal's appeal, confirming the Lions of Teranga as AFCON champions.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has formally accepted the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that set aside its own Appeal Board verdict and reinstated Senegal as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Today's announcement brings CAF's official position into line with the Lausanne tribunal after a 10-month dispute, though the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has rejected the outcome and vowed to pursue further legal options.

What CAF said

Following CAS's unanimous decision earlier today, November 24, CAF issued a media statement confirming it will abide by the ruling and restore the trophy to the Lions of Teranga.

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"CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it," the continental governing body said.

The statement noted that the three-judge CAS panel had annulled the March 17 verdict of the CAF Appeal Board and upheld the earlier February 11 ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board, formally declaring Senegal champions of the 2025 tournament.

Official statement https://t.co/TT665bbhbO https://t.co/N2N2o48RRg — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2026

How the dispute unfolded

The protracted legal battle originated in stoppage time of the January 18 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed a Senegal goal via VAR in the 92nd minute and awarded hosts Morocco a penalty six minutes later with the score at 0-0.

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Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his squad into the dressing room in protest without the referee's permission, halting play for roughly 14 minutes before captain Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch.

Upon resumption, Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's Panenka penalty attempt, and midfielder Pape Gueye struck in the fourth minute of extra time to seal a 1-0 victory on the turf.

Following a formal complaint from Morocco, the CAF Disciplinary Board ruled on February 11 to hand down fines and suspensions to both federations and key figures while rejecting Morocco's request to overturn the result.

That position was reversed on March 17 when the CAF Appeal Board ruled under Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations that Senegal had forfeited the match, recording a 3-0 administrative victory for Morocco and stripping Senegal of the crown.

Senegal filed an appeal with CAS on March 25, culminating in today's verdict that Ndala's decision to restart and conclude the match fell under the field-of-play doctrine and rendered the abandonment articles inapplicable.

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Morocco weigh further action

While CAF has moved to close the case, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation released a statement today refusing to accept the decision and confirming its intention to explore all available legal avenues.

The Moroccan federation questioned the credibility of the arbitration process, alleging that German arbitrator Ulrich Haas had communicated with Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall 48 hours before the ruling was delivered, an allegation the Senegalese federation has denied as unfounded.

Under Swiss law, Morocco's sole remaining avenue of recourse is an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal in Lausanne, which can only annul CAS awards on narrow procedural grounds rather than re-examining sporting merits.

Confirming the verdict cements Senegal's second AFCON crown alongside their 2021 triumph in Yaoundé, leaving Morocco on a single continental title won in Ethiopia in 1976.

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