Miss World 2026: Standout moments that put Nigeria’s Karibi-George in the spotlight ahead of grand finale

Miss World 2026: Standout moments that put Nigeria’s Karibi-George in the spotlight ahead of grand finale

Miss World 2026: Standout moments that put Nigeria’s Karibi-George in the spotlight ahead of grand finale

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, has given Nigerians several moments to cheer as she competes for the coveted Miss World crown in Vietnam.

Since arriving in Vietnam, the Rivers State-born beauty queen has combined pageantry with advocacy, fashion and cultural storytelling, creating a campaign that has kept Nigeria firmly in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the grand finale set for September 5, 2026, Karibi-George has already secured her place among the Top 40 after winning the Africa Top Model title.

Here are some of her most memorable moments so far.

Her powerful Head-to-Head Challenge appearance

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George wins top 5 at the Miss World 2026 Head-to-Head Challenge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karibi-George brought her advocacy work to the Miss World stage during the Head-to-Head Challenge. Through her Beyond Labels initiative, she has advocated for awareness, education, and inclusion for people living with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals.

Her performance earned her a place among the African finalists in the challenge, giving her an early opportunity to put her advocacy before an international audience.

She described Beyond Labels as a movement that advocates for awareness and education, challenges stereotypes, and promotes inclusivity for individuals living with disabilities and neurodivergence.

She conquered the runway as Africa’s Top Model

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George wins Africa’s Top Model at the Miss World 2026 runway challange

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karibi-George’s modelling credentials received a major boost when she emerged as Miss World Africa Top Model during the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest. She competed against representatives from Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa before claiming the continental title. The victory did more than add another title to her pageant journey. It automatically secured her place in the Miss World Top 40, giving Nigeria a guaranteed spot in the next stage of the competition. Her runway performance also demonstrated the confidence and presence that have become defining features of her campaign.

Her ‘Dance of the World’ look told an African story

Perhaps one of Karibi-George’s most captivating appearances came during the Dance of the World presentation, where she appeared in an elaborate creation that went beyond the idea of a conventional pageant costume. The outfit drew from Africa’s landscape, with carefully constructed details and natural elements that created a visual representation of the continent’s beauty, terrain, and connection to nature.

But the costume was not only a celebration of Africa’s natural beauty. It was also a warning about what happens when that beauty is threatened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drawing from her roots in the Niger Delta, Karibi-George used the outfit to spotlight the environmental damage caused by pollution and exploitation in the region.

“I come from Nigeria’s Niger Delta, a land blessed with rivers, forests and oil, yet too often burdened by the consequences of its exploitation,” she explained

Her campaign has also received support from the Federal Government.

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has called on Nigerians to support Karibi-George with their votes as the competition enters its final stretch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nigeria, let’s stand behind our Queen! Only a few hours left to vote. Every vote counts. Vote for Soye. Link in my bio. Go, Soye! Bring the crown home.” Musawa wrote in her appeal.