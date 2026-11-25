Katsina State has instructed all emirs and traditional rulers to obtain government approval before hosting foreign visitors. The policy aims to improve security and documentation following recent controversies involving palace guests.

Katsina State has directed all emirs and traditional rulers to obtain government clearance before receiving foreign visitors.

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The approval must come from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters under the Secretary to the State Government.

The government said the policy is to improve security, coordination and monitoring of international engagements involving traditional institutions.

The directive was announced a day after the Emir of Daura was suspended over a sexual assault allegation made by Polish tourist Mirka Czee, which is currently under investigation.

The Katsina State Government has introduced a new rule that will stop traditional rulers in the state from receiving foreign visitors without first getting government approval.

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According to the directive, all emirs and traditional rulers must now obtain clearance from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters under the Office of the Secretary to the State Government before hosting any foreign national in their palaces.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the state's Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango.

The government said the move is aimed at improving security, ensuring proper coordination and making sure all official protocols are followed whenever foreigners visit emirates across the state.

Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, announced the new directive on Wednesday

According to the statement, the new policy will also place traditional rulers under a more structured framework when it comes to international engagements.

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"The measure is also intended to streamline interactions with foreign nationals and ensure that the government is fully aware of international engagements involving traditional institutions," the statement read.

Zango explained that the decision is part of the state's broader security strategy, especially as traditional rulers continue to play a major role in maintaining peace at the grassroots level.

He added: "Furthermore, this clearance process is another strategy of the state government to ensure that all international visits to traditional domains are documented and vetted for safety."

Directive comes after Daura Emir suspension

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The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, was suspended from official engagements pending an investigation into a sexual assault allegation

The government's latest directive comes just one day after it suspended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, from official engagements and travels following a sexual assault allegation made by a Polish tourist, Mirka Czee.

The state government also set up an investigative committee to look into the allegation and recommend the next line of action.

Czee alleged that during a visit to the Emir's palace on November 14 as part of her 30-day tour of Nigeria, the monarch touched her breasts without her consent.

Polish tourist Mirka Czee shared footage she recorded during her visit to the Emir of Daura's palace and alleged she was sexually assaulted

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She said she secretly recorded part of the encounter using Meta smart glasses before later sharing the footage on social media after leaving Nigeria.

The allegation quickly sparked heated reactions online. While some people defended the Emir, Czee said she received hundreds of abusive messages, including death threats and calls for her to delete the video or withdraw her claims.

Amnesty International Nigeria later condemned the threats, describing them as unacceptable and calling for her safety to be protected.

READ ALSO: Katsina suspends Emir of Daura after viral video shows him sexually assaulting a tourist in the palace

Meanwhile, the Daura Emirate Council said it was reviewing the viral footage to determine its authenticity and whether it had been altered in any way.

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The Katsina State Government has maintained that the Emir's suspension will remain in effect until the investigation is concluded, adding that whatever recommendations the committee makes will be implemented.