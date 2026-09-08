FG bars ministers, agency heads from foreign trips without SGF approval

The Federal Government has ordered ministers, MDA heads and other appointees to obtain SGF approval before embarking on official foreign trips.

FG now requires prior SGF approval for official foreign trips by government appointees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The directive applies to ministers, agency heads, permanent secretaries and other senior officials.

Foreign Affairs Ministry must verify approval before processing official travel documents.

Officials who travel without approval may face audit scrutiny over public funds spent.

The Federal Government has directed ministers, heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and other government appointees to obtain prior approval from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) before embarking on official foreign trips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, which warned that government officials must comply with existing regulations guiding official travels outside the country.

The circular, titled “Non-Compliance by Government Appointees with the Requirement for OSGF Approval for Official Foreign Trips and the Mandatory Inclusion of OSGF Approval in the Processing of Official Visas,” stated that some federal appointees had continued to embark on official foreign trips without obtaining the required clearance from the OSGF.

Akume said such actions were contrary to established government procedures and undermined efforts to promote accountability, transparency, proper coordination of government activities and prudent management of public resources.

“Despite these directives, instances of non-compliance continue to be recorded,” the SGF said, adding that all official foreign trips by government appointees must continue to receive prior approval from the OSGF except where otherwise provided by law or authorised by a specific presidential directive.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume

Advertisement

Advertisement

The directive applies to ministers, ministers of state, heads of agencies, permanent secretaries, service chiefs, directors-general, chief executives of government institutions and other public officials.

As part of the new measures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to make evidence of valid OSGF approval a mandatory requirement when processing official travel-related documents, including official, diplomatic and service visa applications for government appointees.

The ministry is also expected to notify foreign missions and embassies accredited to Nigeria that government officials seeking official travel documentation must provide proof of the required approval where applicable.

The government further directed the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation to request evidence of OSGF approval during audits involving officials who travelled abroad on public funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the circular, any expenditure incurred on unauthorised foreign trips would be subjected to scrutiny in line with financial regulations and applicable audit procedures. Accounting officers, permanent secretaries and heads of government institutions were also instructed not to process payments for official foreign trips without the required approval.

The SGF said the measure was aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline and ensuring better coordination of official engagements outside Nigeria. The circular referenced previous government guidelines on foreign travels issued between 2012 and 2023, noting that the latest directive was intended to enforce compliance with existing rules.