Rafa Corporation signs three-year shirt sponsorship with Kano Pillars, announces plans for Rafa Football Academy

Rafa Corporation has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with Kano Pillars and announced plans to establish the Rafa Football Academy to nurture young Nigerian football talents.

KANO, Nigeria, 4 October 2026 — Rafa Corporation, the company behind the rapidly growing Rafa Detergents brand, has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship agreement with Kano Pillars Football Club.

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Unveiled in Kano under the theme, “Together for a Stronger Tomorrow,” the partnership featured three new official Kano Pillars jerseys bearing the Rafa brand logo. It strengthens Rafa’s connection with consumers while supporting Nigerian football and creating opportunities for young people.

The agreement was signed by Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu, Chairman of Rafa Corporation and Group Executive Director of BUA Group, and Alhaji Ahmed Musbahu Garo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kano Pillars Football Club.

Speaking at the unveiling, Rabiu described the sponsorship as a natural connection between a proudly Nigerian manufacturing business and a football institution whose significance extends far beyond the field of play.

“We are very excited to form this partnership with Kano Pillars,” he said.

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The club’s extraordinary following, enduring place in Kano’s identity and distinguished contribution to Nigerian football, he explained, made it a compelling partner for Rafa. For many people born and raised in Kano, supporting Pillars begins in childhood and becomes a lifelong attachment.

Football, Rabiu added, brings young people together, encouraging discipline, friendship and a shared sense of purpose. Rafa’s involvement would extend beyond brand visibility to supporting the club’s development and expanding its reach across Nigeria and beyond.

Recalling earlier support for Kano Pillars by BUA Group back in 2013, he described the agreement as a renewal of a longstanding connection and a foundation for greater collaboration. He also commended the Executive Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his continued support for the club and commitment to youth and human capital development.

Welcoming the partnership, Garo described it as one of the most significant achievements of his tenure and an important step towards strengthening the club’s commercial foundations.

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“We are very happy with this partnership as the State Government encourages Kano Pillars to be financially self-sufficient,” he said.

Garo thanked Rafa Corporation for its support, noting that stronger private-sector partnerships would help reduce dependence on government funding, support academy development and provide a sustainable foundation for sporting success. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would bring renewed momentum to the club and contribute to a successful season.

While Rafa corporation is propelling its brands to the top of the consumer goods industry in Nigeria, the company feels a responsibility to leverage the Country’s greatest resource: People.

With a Median age of 18.3 Years (World Population Review, Worldometer 2026). There is a need to engage the huge and growing young population in a very productive manner that will give them a better chance of succeeding in life and becoming model citizens.

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As part of the broader collaboration, Rabiu disclosed that discussions were underway on establishing a Rafa Football Academy in partnership with Kano Pillars. The proposed academy would identify and nurture promising young players through structured coaching, discipline and development opportunities, preparing them to represent Kano Pillars, progress to national teams and pursue professional careers internationally.

He emphasised that discussions remained at an early stage but expressed optimism about the academy’s potential to create lasting opportunities for young talent and deepen the relationship between Rafa and the club.

Founded in 1990, Kano Pillars is one of Nigerian football’s most distinguished institutions. The club has won four national league championships—in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014—including three consecutive titles. Its honours also include the 2019 Federation Cup and a semi-final appearance in the 2009 CAF Champions League.

Known affectionately as Sai Masu Gida, the club commands a passionate following centred on the Sani Abacha Stadium and extending well beyond Kano. It has made an encouraging start to the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League season, remaining unbeaten through its opening six matches and standing fifth following its 3 October fixture.

The sponsorship comes as Rafa Corporation advances a substantial manufacturing investment programme aimed at building one of Africa’s leading home and personal care businesses.

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Together, these investments demonstrate the scale of Rafa’s ambition to build an integrated African consumer goods enterprise founded on substantial production capacity, trusted brands and sustained investment. Its strategy reflects confidence in Nigerian consumers and in the ability of African businesses to build competitive brands, create employment and serve markets beyond their home country.

The partnership with Kano Pillars extends that commitment into sport. By supporting a celebrated football institution and exploring new pathways for young talent, Rafa is connecting its commercial growth with the aspirations of the communities it serves.

For both organisations, “Together for a Stronger Tomorrow” expresses a shared determination to create opportunity, inspire pride and carry Nigerian ambition onto a larger stage.

About Rafa Corporation

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Rafa Corporation is a fast-growing African consumer goods company committed to delivering high-quality home and personal care products through world-class manufacturing and continuous innovation. Through its subsidiary, Starium Detergents FZE, Rafa operates a state-of-the-art detergent manufacturing facility in Alaro City, Epe, Lagos, with an annual installed capacity of 80,000 tonnes. The company is expanding its production footprint with a second detergent line and advanced soap manufacturing facilities, including a continuous saponification plant and modern soap finishing lines. Guided by a vision to build an integrated African consumer goods enterprise, Rafa is focused on developing trusted brands, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and serving consumers across Nigeria and beyond through substantial investments in manufacturing excellence and product quality.