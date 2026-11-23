If you want to strike forfeit half your salary — Mourinho addresses fixture congestion claims

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho brushed off the idea that players are being endangered by the packed football calendar.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has rejected the notion that modern footballers play too many games and run a significant risk of injuries.

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The Portuguese coach delivered the blunt assessment during a press conference on November 23, ahead of a Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

What Mourinho said

Mourinho argued that the immense financial rewards within modern football necessitate an intense workload, implying that injuries were merely an occupational hazard.

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"Are there so many injuries because too many games are played? To make a lot of money, you have to take risks too. That's life," Mourinho stated.

He then took direct aim at the growing movement among players, threatening industrial action over the expanding calendar.

🚨 José Mourinho on players suffering too many injuriee: “If we want to make money, we have to work hard, we have to take risks. That’s life”. “If a player wants to go on strike because we play too many games, we could suggest that he take a 50% pay cut…”. “We have to adapt”. https://t.co/BznBtMzVzI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2026

"If players want to strike because they play too many games, they could agree to halve their wages," he added.

The PSG injury crisis

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Mourinho's comments arrive amidst a widespread injury crisis sweeping across Europe's elite clubs, primarily involving anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears.

Paris Saint-Germain recently lost winger Désiré Doué to a ruptured ACL during a 3-2 Ligue 1 victory over OGC Nice on November 21. Doué requires surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The injury compounds an existing crisis for the French champions; PSG previously lost Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to his own ACL tear during a Champions League fixture against Barcelona in October.

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Both players were instrumental in securing PSG's back-to-back Champions League titles over the last two campaigns.

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Increase in player workload

The debate surrounding player welfare has intensified as the number of guaranteed fixtures per season continues to expand.

Elite players regularly accumulate massive minute totals across domestic, European, and international commitments.

During the 2020/21 season Bruno Fernandes logged exactly 72 matches during a campaign that excluded the Olympics; Pedri surpassed it with 73 games total during the same season by participating in the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in 2021

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Argentine forward Julián Álvarez logged 75 appearances and 83 matchday squad inclusions across club and international duties during the 2023/24 campaign with Manchester City and Argentina.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde similarly navigated a 72-match workload during the 2024/25 season, which included a record-setting sequence of 58 consecutive back-to-back appearances.

These figures have been raised as concerning by FIFPro, with the body in charge of player welfare arguing that footballers are put at physical risk by the sheer toll.