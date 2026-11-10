Man accused of killing wife after motorcycle crash acquitted 5 years later

Man accused of killing wife after motorcycle crash cleared by court 5 years later

Man accused of killing wife after motorcycle crash cleared by court 5 years later

A Kano High Court has discharged and acquitted Yusuf Nadabo Kawule after a five-year legal struggle.

A tragic 2021 incident led to a five-year legal battle.

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The husband denied responsibility for his wife's death.

The court found the prosecution's evidence insufficient.

Following a legal battle that lasted about five years, the court acquits a Kano man who was accused of killing his wife after she died in a motorcycle accident.

Yusuf Nadabo Kawule was charged with culpable homicide following the death of his wife in 2021. The case stemmed from an incident in Kogo village, Takai Local Government Area, Kano State.

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According to reports, Kawule had taken his wife on a motorcycle as they went to look for accommodation for her in another village when they were involved in an accident. His wife died following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding her death later led to Kawule's arrest and prosecution on a charge of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

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Kawule denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty, and the case continued for about five years, with the prosecution presenting witnesses and evidence in an attempt to establish that Kawule was responsible for his wife's death.

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However, delivering judgement, Justice Nasir Saminu of Kano State High Court No. 11 held that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the charge against him.