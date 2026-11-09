I regret it, we crossed the line against Messi and Barcelona — Ex-Real Madrid star confesses to Mikel Obi about El Clasico under Mourinho

A former Real Madrid defender showed remorse regarding the tactics they deployed during the El Clasico games under Mourinho.

Former Real Madrid defender Ricardo Carvalho has expressed regret over the underhanded tactics his team employed against Barcelona during the intense El Clásico rivalry between 2010 and 2013.

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Speaking on The Obi One Podcast hosted by former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel, Carvalho admitted to crossing the line and specifically recalled targeting Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese centre-back revealed that the desire to break Barcelona's dominance led to actions he now considers a mistake.

Crossing the line

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The 2010 to 2013 period, defined by José Mourinho managing Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola managing Barcelona, featured some of the most combative fixtures in Spanish football history.

This included a volatile stretch in April 2011, where the teams played four times in 18 days across LALIGA, the Copa del Rey final, and the Champions League semi-finals. Real Madrid collected four red cards across El Clásico fixtures in the 2010/11 season alone.

Carvalho admitted that Barcelona possessed superior footballing quality at the time, forcing Madrid into a destructive tactical approach.

"But at that time, yeah, Barcelona playing football was better than us, and to find a way to get a win was like... to be intense with them," Carvalho told Mikel.

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When asked if a red line was crossed, the defender offered a frank assessment. "Some of us crossed the line, yeah, some of us to get a result."

Protecting Mourinho

Despite the aggression associated with that era coming from the top, Carvalho refused to place the blame entirely on Mourinho.

"Yeah, and it's not the fault of Jose, you have to get your personality, and to be an example is important, because these games are watched by millions and you are not doing your job well," he explained.

He acknowledged a shift in perspective since retiring. "Football is not just to kick or to try to fight, it's to play," Carvalho added.

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“In that time Barcelona was playing football better than us... Some of us crossed the line to get results.” Ricardo Carvalho on the dark arts of El Clásico under José Mourinho at Real Madrid. https://t.co/b9rQYJJDEh — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) November 9, 2026

Carvalho operated as one of Mourinho's most trusted players across three different European leagues.

The pair won the 2002/03 UEFA Cup, the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League, and back-to-back Primeira Liga titles (2002/03, 2003/04) at FC Porto.

Carvalho then followed Mourinho to Chelsea, securing the 2004/05 and 2005/06 Premier League titles, before the manager departed in September 2007.

They reunited at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the 2010/11 campaign, eventually winning the 2010/11 Copa del Rey and the 2011/12 La Liga title.

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Carvalho’s YouTube legacy

The legacy of those matches now haunts the retired defender in his personal life. Carvalho revealed that his 10-year-old son recently discovered footage of his challenges on Messi.

"Right now, I have a young kid, 10 years old. And he sees that on the internet—'It's you that tried to kick Messi.' I regret it, to be fair," Carvalho stated.