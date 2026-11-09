Drama as Pastor disappears with church members’ phones after asking them to drop devices at the altar

Drama as Pastor disappears with church members’ phones after asking them to drop devices at the altar

Drama as Pastor disappears with church members’ phones after asking them to drop devices at the altar

Worshippers in Uromi, Edo State, were left devastated after a visiting pastor allegedly instructed them to drop their mobile phones at the altar during a prayer crusade before vanishing with the devices mid-service.

Worshippers reportedly handed over their phones before prayers began.

The pastor allegedly disappeared while the programme was ongoing.

Emotional videos show affected members lamenting their losses.

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Residents of Uromi, Edo State, have reportedly been left distressed after a pastor allegedly disappeared with members’ mobile phones during a prayer programme.

The incident happened after the pastor, who was said to have come to the community to host a crusade, instructed attendees to surrender their phones at the altar before prayers began.

Drama as Pastor disappears with church members’ phones after asking them to drop devices at the altar

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the pastor disappeared with the devices while the programme was ongoing, leaving several worshippers stranded.

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Videos circulating online show some of the affected worshippers visibly upset, with several women crying over the alleged loss of their belongings.

In one of the clips shared by YabaLeftOnline, a distressed woman is heard repeatedly expressing worry about what she would do without her phone.

Drama as pastor allegedly flees with members' phones after asking them to drop phones at altar during prayer programme in Uromi, Edo State https://t.co/aqWa0bM5AT — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 9, 2026

Another woman says, “I don't know what I'm going to do,” while other voices in the background lament the loss, stressing how hard they had worked to afford the devices.

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A man recording the incident is also heard saying, “We don cast for 419,” suggesting that the worshippers believe they have been scammed.

However, details such as the pastor's identity, the number of phones allegedly taken and whether the matter has been reported to the police have not been independently established.

The incident has since attracted attention on social media, with the circumstances surrounding the pastor's alleged disappearance raising questions about how the worshippers were persuaded to hand over their phones.

Here are some reactions under the post:

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@AlvaryJ61596: I don't blame the false pastor, but the foolish members who don't read their Bibles; a true Bible reader can never fall victim to such things as this. Where in the Bible did Jesus ever request something from someone before praying for him?

@hill_osewengie: You people should calm down; he is still praying on the phone. Abi, don’t you want to receive a very miraculous alert? Or you don’t want your destiny helper to call you?

@elliot_solution: The bank apps on those phones are the real problem; everyone there should call their bank today

@OluCipher: Imagine losing your phone in 2026 because you trusted a pastor at the altar; absolute clowns…