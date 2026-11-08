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Ugandan evangelist arrested with 87 cocaine wraps concealed in private part after missionary visit to Nigeria

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:53 - 08 November 2026
Ugandan evangelist arrested with 87 cocaine wraps concealed in private part after missionary visit to Nigeria
A Ugandan evangelist, Nansubuga Faridah, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency after operatives discovered 87 wraps of cocaine concealed around her pelvic area at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
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  • How NDLEA operatives discovered 87 cocaine wraps hidden beneath Ugandan evangelist’s underwear at Lagos airport

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  • The Ugandan evangelist stayed behind in Nigeria after her church delegation returned home from a SCOAN prayer visit

  • The evangelist claims she agreed to collect cocaine for a friend in exchange for at least $1,000

Faridah was arrested on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at the screening point of Terminal 2 during a joint passenger screening exercise involving NDLEA operatives and aviation security personnel.

According to the agency, the Ugandan woman was preparing to board a flight to her home country when she attracted the suspicion of security personnel. A body search led her to a private room for further examination, where officers discovered the cocaine strapped around her pelvic region and held in place beneath two layers of underwear. The 87 wraps had a gross weight of 1.150 kilograms.

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During interrogation, Faridah disclosed that she arrived in Nigeria on October 29, 2026, alongside members of her church for a missionary visit and prayer session at The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos.

She claimed that the other members of her delegation returned to Uganda after the prayer session, while she remained in Nigeria to collect the illicit consignment on behalf of a friend identified only as Joy, who lives in Uganda.

READ ALSO: Nigerians donate millions, gift clothes to Enugu woman after viral video of her crying over childlessness at family event; husband claims she refused to have children

According to her account, Joy connected her with a contact in Nigeria, who arranged a vehicle to convey her to a hotel on the morning of her scheduled departure.

Faridah said the man handed her the cocaine at the hotel and instructed her to conceal it beneath her clothing to evade security checks at the airport.

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She further claimed that although they did not agree on a specific payment, she expected to receive at least $1,000 after successfully delivering the consignment to Uganda.

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Ugandan evangelist arrested with 87 cocaine wraps concealed in private part after missionary visit to Nigeria
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08.11.2026
Ugandan evangelist arrested with 87 cocaine wraps concealed in private part after missionary visit to Nigeria

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