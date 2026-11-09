I'm Not in Business to Make Money: Gerard Pique Reveals His Surprising Post-Football Philosophy

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has opened up about his business mindset, insisting financial gain is not his main motivation

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has explained his unusual approach to business, insisting that financial gain is not the primary motivation behind his entrepreneurial ventures.

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The ex-Spain international also credited his parents for shaping his thinking and revealed why he founded investment and entertainment company Kosmos.

Pique explains his business philosophy

Speaking to Forbes Spain in March 2022, Pique discussed the influence of his father, Joan Pique, an experienced entrepreneur who helped him understand the demands of running a business.

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"My father has been an entrepreneur for many more years, in a completely different sector, but there are things that apply to all kinds of activities," he noted.

The former Barcelona centre-back also offered an insight into how he measures success, arguing that money should be viewed as an outcome of doing business well rather than its central purpose.

"I don’t do business to make money, but money is the reflection of being successful and everyone wants to be successful."

Pique's approach reflects his desire to pursue projects that capture his interest, rather than making financial returns the sole consideration behind his decisions.

Why Pique founded Kosmos after football

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Pique established Kosmos in 2017 alongside several partners, including Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, with the ambition of developing innovative projects across different industries. Explaining the thinking behind the venture, he said, "I started Kosmos to have fun. What matters is the journey."

He also emphasised the importance of identifying opportunities that inspire genuine enthusiasm among the people involved, adding, "You have to look for sexy projects, ones that people are truly motivated by."

The entrepreneur added that Kosmos seeks to anticipate developments in different industries and position itself ahead of emerging trends.

"At Kosmos we try to see where everything is heading and be among the first," he explained.

Pique's transition into business followed his retirement from professional football in November 2022. His final appearance came against Almeria at Spotify Camp Nou on November 5, bringing an end to a career that included more than a decade at Barcelona.

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In an emotional farewell message to supporters, he said: "You, culers, have given me everything, and now that the dreams of that child have come true, I want to tell you that it’s time to close this circle."