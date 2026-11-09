'its not what I have in mind' — Barca legend Xavi puzzled by Hansi Flick's decision
Netherlands national team manager Xavi Hernandez has reacted to Hansi Flick's decision to deploy Frenkie de Jong as a right-back during Barcelona's 2-1 LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid on Sunday.
The Spanish tactician praised the midfielder's versatility but implied he has no intention of replicating the tactical experiment on the international stage.
What Xavi said
Speaking during a press conference at the KNVB headquarters in Zeist, Xavi addressed the surprise positional shift.
"Yesterday against Atletico, De Jong played as a lateral. It is not what I have in mind for him, although I also placed him as a centre-back at Barca," Xavi stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.
Despite disagreeing with the specific role, Xavi used the opportunity to hail the 29-year-old's underlying quality.
"But what I am clear about is that Frenkie is a 'top' player who can play in any position; as a '6', as an '8', he is 'top' as a player," the Netherlands manager added.
A surprise tactical move
Flick's decision to alter De Jong's position happened during a challenging fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. Barcelona trailed 1-0 following a 10th-minute goal from Giuliano Simeone before Fermín López equalised in the 45th minute.
Seeking greater control, Flick introduced De Jong at half-time to replace Brian Fariñas.
The Dutch international operated on the right flank of the defence before eventually shifting back into his customary central midfield role.
The tactical reshuffle proved effective, with López scoring a 66th-minute winner to secure all three points for the Catalan club.
The Dutch connection
Xavi possesses an intimate understanding of De Jong's capabilities, having previously coached the midfielder during his tenure at Barcelona from November 2021 to the end of the 2023/24 season. During that spell, the duo won the 2022/23 La Liga title and the 2023 Spanish Super Cup.
Xavi transitioned to international management in 2026, taking charge of the Netherlands national team following the World Cup cycle.
He is now tasked with building his midfield around De Jong, a player he views as a central operator rather than a defensive utility option, even though he admitted to playing him at centre back as well.