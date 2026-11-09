Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo set to captain Arsenal again: Where, when and against who?

Former Arsenal and Nigeria national team striker Kanu Nwankwo has been announced as captain of a Legends Cup final clash.

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo is set to captain the Arsenal Legends when they face Victor Wanyama's Harambee Stars Legends in the Legends Cup on Friday, November 13.

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The exhibition match will kick off at 7:00 PM local time at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Organisers have confirmed a 24-man travelling squad for the London club ahead of the clash.

The Arsenal travelling party

Kanu will lead a star-studded roster featuring prominent figures from Arsenal's modern history. The squad includes Invincibles such as Robert Pirès, Kolo Touré, Ashley Cole, and Gilberto Silva. Other notable inclusions are Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho, Alex Song, and Yaya Sanogo.

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Taking the armband on Friday will see Kanu reprise a leadership role he occasionally held during his playing days under Arsène Wenger.

The Nigerian forward famously skippered a youthful Arsenal side during a 1-1 League Cup draw against Rotherham United at Highbury on October 28, 2003, before the Gunners advanced on penalties.

Kanu Nwankwo

The Harambee Stars response

On the opposing side, Victor Wanyama will captain the Kenyan legends team on home soil. Wanyama, who made history as the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League, will anchor a squad packed with local icons.

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He will be joined by former Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga and prolific striker Dennis Oliech.

Victor Wanyama Rekindles Kenya-Tanzania Football Rivalry

The Harambee Stars Legends roster also features John Bobby Ogolla, Francis Kahata, Francis Onyiso, Jamal Mohammed, JJ Masiga, and Mahmoud Abbas.