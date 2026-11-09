Nigerian-born German star under fire over Christian goal celebration

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is under fire in Germany after his 'The King's Return' goal celebration sparked debates over his links to an evangelical football network

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has come under scrutiny in Germany following a controversial Christian-themed goal celebration that has raised questions about his association with an evangelical football network.

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German Football Association sporting director Rudi Völler has confirmed plans to speak with the midfielder as the debate surrounding his religious affiliations intensifies.

Nmecha's celebration sparks controversy

Nmecha attracted attention over the weekend after celebrating his goal against Elversberg with a gesture known as 'The King's Return', associated with Ballers in God, a network of Christian footballers to which he belongs.

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The celebration involved the midfielder removing an imaginary crown from his head and placing it on the pitch.

Although the network promotes Christian beliefs and lifestyles through football, investigations by German broadcasters ARD, MONITOR and Sportschau have raised concerns about anti-LGBTQI and anti-abortion views within its wider community.

Dortmund's official supporters' department condemned Nmecha's association with religious networks that, in its view, promote exclusionary ideologies.

“The investigations further reveal connections to an evangelical-charismatic environment where, among other things, extremely conservative positions against homosexuality and transgender identity are advocated,” the supporters' department stated.

It stressed that its criticism was not directed at Nmecha's right to practise Christianity, but at networks whose documented positions it considers incompatible with an open and diverse society.

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Völler promises talks with Dortmund midfielder

Völler has acknowledged the controversy and confirmed that the German football authorities will discuss the matter with Nmecha.

“Of course, there is freedom of religion and freedom of belief,” he said.

“Everyone can practice their faith to some extent. Some like it, others don’t. Naturally, we will discuss it with him again, because it has now become a public issue.”

The DFB sporting director also defended the midfielder's character, praising his performances and conduct during the World Cup while acknowledging the concerns surrounding the debate.

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Dortmund have similarly confirmed plans to speak with Nmecha after the international break, insisting that he has consistently behaved respectfully since joining the club.

The controversy is not the first time the midfielder's religious beliefs have attracted criticism. In 2023, while playing for Wolfsburg, he shared an Instagram post equating Pride with Satan, prompting significant backlash.

Nmecha subsequently responded: “I love all people and don’t discriminate against anyone”, signing off that statement with the words: “God’s love is for everybody”.