Videos, pictures recovered by troops reveal Palestinian trainer, Moroccan doctor working with ISWAP
Troops recovered videos and pictures from a slain ISWAP cameraman in Borno.
The footage identified a Palestinian trainer and a Moroccan doctor within the terrorist group.
The discovery followed a failed ISWAP raid targeting cholera medical supplies.
Videos and pictures recovered from a slain Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) cameraman have revealed the presence of foreign operatives within the terrorist group, including a Palestinian Arab identified as a trainer and a Moroccan Arab serving as a medical doctor.
The materials were recovered by troops of Operation Hadin Kai after foiling an attempted ISWAP attack on Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday night.
According to the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Muhammed Goni, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate a military position around 10:20 p.m. with the aim of looting cholera medical supplies.
Alert troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle, killing several fighters, including the group's cameraman, while forcing others to flee.
Videos reveal foreign facilitators
Troops Repel ISWAP Attack on Cross Kauwa, Recover Camcorder Linked to Foreign Terror Facilitators— Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) July 12, 2026
By Zagazola Makama
Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have repelled a coordinated infiltration attempt by suspected ISWAP terrorists on Cross… pic.twitter.com/wyakmSrgQD
Troops recovered a Sony camcorder from the dead cameraman containing videos, photographs and propaganda materials linked to ISWAP operations.
A preliminary analysis of the footage identified three foreign facilitators embedded within the terrorist group:
Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian Arab described as ISWAP's overall trainer;
Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan Arab serving as the group's medical doctor; and
A third Arab operative whose identity is yet to be established.
The military said the findings point to continued foreign support for ISWAP's activities in northeastern Nigeria.
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Weapons and ammunition recovered
Troops also recovered several items from the scene, including:
A Sony camcorder
PKT ammunition
7.62mm special ammunition
Terrorist uniforms
Other military equipment
Satellite imagery later showed surviving fighters evacuating the bodies of those killed during the operation, while intelligence sources indicated that several others escaped with gunshot wounds.
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Terrorists targeted cholera supplies
The military said the terrorists were specifically targeting cholera medical supplies, a move it believes supports intelligence that a cholera outbreak has affected some ISWAP camps.
Captain Goni said earlier intelligence suggested infected fighters had been executed by members of the group to prevent the disease from spreading.
Two soldiers injured
The military confirmed that two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the operation. Both were airlifted for treatment and are in stable condition.
Operation Hadin Kai said it would continue offensive operations against terrorist groups across the North-East until a lasting peace is restored.