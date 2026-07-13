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Videos, pictures recovered by troops reveal Palestinian trainer, Moroccan doctor working with ISWAP

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:50 - 13 July 2026
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Military intelligence graphics detailing the successful counter-insurgency operation, recovered equipment, and the foreign trainer Abu Ishaq.
Videos and pictures recovered by Nigerian troops reveal a Palestinian trainer and Moroccan doctor working with ISWAP after a failed attack in Borno.
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  • Troops recovered videos and pictures from a slain ISWAP cameraman in Borno.

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  • The footage identified a Palestinian trainer and a Moroccan doctor within the terrorist group.

  • The discovery followed a failed ISWAP raid targeting cholera medical supplies.

Videos and pictures recovered from a slain Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) cameraman have revealed the presence of foreign operatives within the terrorist group, including a Palestinian Arab identified as a trainer and a Moroccan Arab serving as a medical doctor.

The materials were recovered by troops of Operation Hadin Kai after foiling an attempted ISWAP attack on Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday night.

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According to the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Muhammed Goni, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate a military position around 10:20 p.m. with the aim of looting cholera medical supplies.

Alert troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle, killing several fighters, including the group's cameraman, while forcing others to flee.

Videos reveal foreign facilitators

Troops recovered a Sony camcorder from the dead cameraman containing videos, photographs and propaganda materials linked to ISWAP operations.

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A close-up of a dusty Sony 4K camcorder recovered from a dead ISWAP media operative.
The recovered Sony camcorder containing vital propaganda and training footage used to identify foreign facilitators.

A preliminary analysis of the footage identified three foreign facilitators embedded within the terrorist group:

Abu Ishaq a Palestinian trainer circled in red holding a gun with ISWAP insurgents.
Palestinian facilitator Abu Ishaq acts as the primary combat trainer for ISWAP fighters.

  • Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian Arab described as ISWAP's overall trainer;

Abu Thaiba a Moroccan doctor circled in red with ISWAP terrorists in northeast Nigeria.
Moroccan national Abu Thaiba serves as a medical doctor for the ISWAP insurgent group.
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  • Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan Arab serving as the group's medical doctor; and

Unidentified foreign facilitator circled in red among ISWAP fighters in Borno State.
A third foreign operative whose identity is still being verified by Nigerian military intelligence.

  • A third Arab operative whose identity is yet to be established.

The military said the findings point to continued foreign support for ISWAP's activities in northeastern Nigeria.

READ NEXT: ' No wonder kidnapping and banditry are still on the rise' — Nigerians react after Defence Minister says soldiers now earn ₦100,000 monthly, up from ₦49,000

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Weapons and ammunition recovered

Terrorist uniforms ammunition rations and equipment recovered from ISWAP by the Nigerian military.
A collection of military gear, specialized ammunition, and tactical supplies seized from the fleeing terrorists.

Troops also recovered several items from the scene, including:

  • A Sony camcorder

  • PKT ammunition

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  • 7.62mm special ammunition

  • Terrorist uniforms

  • Other military equipment

Satellite imagery later showed surviving fighters evacuating the bodies of those killed during the operation, while intelligence sources indicated that several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct mourners and corpse of late FRSC deputy commander after attacking funeral convoy, demand ₦50 million ransom

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Terrorists targeted cholera supplies

The military said the terrorists were specifically targeting cholera medical supplies, a move it believes supports intelligence that a cholera outbreak has affected some ISWAP camps.

Captain Goni said earlier intelligence suggested infected fighters had been executed by members of the group to prevent the disease from spreading.

Two soldiers injured

The military confirmed that two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the operation. Both were airlifted for treatment and are in stable condition.

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Operation Hadin Kai said it would continue offensive operations against terrorist groups across the North-East until a lasting peace is restored.

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