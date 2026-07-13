Lagos ADC governorship candidate Rhodes-Vivour loses his mum, shares emotional tribute

The matriarch of the Rhodes-Vivour family, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso), whose peaceful passing on July 13, 2026, was announced by her son, Lagos ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The matriarch of the Rhodes-Vivour family, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso), whose peaceful passing on July 13, 2026, was announced by her son, Lagos ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Lagos ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour. Here's what he shared and what to know about the family.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour.

He described her as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

The Rhodes-Vivour family said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The announcement has attracted condolences from supporters and Nigerians on social media.

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Lagos politician Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) has announced the passing of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso), in a heartbreaking post shared on Monday.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to break the sad news, saying the family is grieving but also grateful for the impactful life she lived.

Sharing the announcement, GRV described his late mother as the backbone of the family and someone who dedicated her life to being an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother.

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Reflecting on his heavy loss, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour took to social media to share an emotional tribute, describing his mother as the "epitome of love" who fiercely protected and nurtured her home.

"With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso)."

"A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. The epitome of love. She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly."

Alongside the announcement, the Rhodes-Vivour family also released a tribute celebrating her life, remembering her as a compassionate and caring woman whose kindness, warmth and unwavering support touched many lives.

Although the family is yet to announce burial details, they confirmed that funeral arrangements will be made public in due course.

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Who is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour?

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV, is a Nigerian architect, entrepreneur and politician.

Many Nigerians became familiar with him during the 2023 Lagos State governorship election, where he contested under the Labour Party and finished second behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Ahead of the 2027 elections, he has now emerged as the Lagos governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Beyond politics, GRV comes from one of Lagos' well-known families. He studied Architecture at the University of Nottingham before earning a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He later obtained another master's degree in Research and Public Policy from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

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The late Mrs. Rhodes-Vivour married into one of Lagos' most notable legal and historical dynasties, leaving behind an impact that extended far beyond her immediate household.

He is also the son of Barrister Olawale Rhodes-Vivour and the late Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour. His family includes several notable figures in Nigeria's legal history, including former Supreme Court Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour.