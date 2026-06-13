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June 12 shutdown: ‘We no go tire’ — Falana, wife and Falz lead Lagos protest over insecurity

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:36 - 13 June 2026
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Falana, wife and Falz lead Lagos protest over insecurity
Femi Falana, wife and Falz led a Lagos June 12 protest over insecurity, calling for the release of kidnapped schoolchildren and urging urgent government action on rising violence in Nigeria.
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  • Falana and Falz led a June 12 protest in Lagos over insecurity and kidnappings.

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  • Protesters demanded government action on worsening security across Nigeria.

  • Falana called for the release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers.

  • He said Nigeria is operating “civil rule” rather than full democracy.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, and his son, rapper and activist Falz, on Friday joined other Lagos residents in a protest marking Democracy Day, calling for urgent action to address worsening insecurity across the country. 

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The demonstration which has been earlier announced, held in parts of Lagos, brought together civil society groups, activists, and concerned citizens who marched with placards demanding an end to kidnappings, bandit attacks, and what they described as declining safety in the country. Many of the protesters also echoed the slogan “We no go tire,” expressing their determination to continue demanding accountability from the government.

Rapper and activist, Folarin Falana (Falz)

Speaking during the protest, Falana raised concerns over the abduction of schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State, describing their situation as deeply distressing.

“Those kids are suffering. No medical attention, no food,” he said, adding that one of the teachers had reportedly been killed in captivity to pressure authorities into acting swiftly.

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He called for the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted victims, insisting that the government must do more to protect citizens from repeated attacks by armed groups.

Falana also used the occasion to reflect on the state of governance in the country, stating that Nigeria has not yet attained full democratic practice.

“We also want to thank you for coming out today to mark the June 12 anniversary. As you’re well aware there’s no democracy in Nigeria. What we have is civil rule. Civilian administration. The struggle for democracy must continue,” he said.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana

He further made a broader remark about the condition of citizens in the country, saying, “All of us are in custody one way or another,” a statement he used to describe the impact of insecurity, hardship, and social conditions affecting Nigerians.

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Falz, who has consistently used his platform to speak on governance and social issues, also stood in solidarity with other protesters during the march.

RELATED: June 12: MKO Abiola, the annulled presidential election and everything that happened

The June 12 protest comes amid ongoing concerns over insecurity in several parts of Nigeria, including repeated cases of kidnappings and attacks on rural communities and schools.

Participants at the demonstration insisted that Democracy Day should not only be about commemoration but also a reminder for the government to address issues affecting citizens’ daily lives, particularly safety and security.

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