FIFA proposes $20 million for Nigeria Football Federation under new global funding plan

FIFA has proposed a new global funding plan that could see the Nigeria Football Federation receive up to $20 million for football development projects.

FIFA has proposed a funding package that could give the Nigeria Football Federation up to $20 million.

The money would support football infrastructure projects under a new Fast Forward Programme.

The proposal still requires approval from FIFA's member associations and Council.

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FIFA has announced a proposal that could see the Nigeria Football Federation receive up to $20 million in immediate funding as part of a sweeping new investment package aimed at accelerating football development across all 211 of its member associations.

The proposal, announced on Tuesday, includes an optional one-off $20 million allocation per association through a new FIFA Fast Forward Programme, designed to fund special projects such as stadiums, national training centres and long-term football infrastructure.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Beyond the immediate funding, member associations would also receive $20 million each under the regular FIFA Forward programme for the 2027-2030 cycle, a significant increase from the current $8 million allocation. That figure would rise to $22 million for 2031-2034 and $24 million for 2035-2038.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino framed the proposal as an effort to ensure the commercial growth of football benefits associations at every level.

"Every FIFA Member Association should have an opportunity to seek a fair share of the available funding to shape its own future, deciding for itself rather than relying on others. This is about the democratisation of football worldwide," he said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino framed the proposal as an effort to ensure the commercial growth of football benefits associations at every level.

The funding comes with significant conditions. Under the plan, FIFA would retain sole control of a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would consolidate the governing body's commercial and event operations, as well as exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, match calendars and all regulatory decisions.

FIFA also plans to sell a minority stake in its commercial operations to private investors to raise up to $4.2 billion, based on an initial equity valuation of $20 billion. The clause has drawn criticism, particularly from UEFA.

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If approved, FIFA's total development funding commitment would exceed $10 billion over the next four years, which the organisation described as the largest such commitment by any sports governing body in history.

It is designed to fund stadiums, national training centres and long-term football infrastructure.

The proposal would only proceed after approval from a majority of FIFA's member associations and the FIFA Council.