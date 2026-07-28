The world of Orïsha comes alive as Children of Blood and Bone unveils breathtaking first trailer

The wait is finally over.

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, the highly anticipated adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s global bestselling novel, giving audiences their first full look at the magical world of Orïsha, a fantasy epic deeply inspired by Yoruba mythology and West African culture.

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For many African audiences, this isn’t just another Hollywood fantasy. It’s one of the biggest mainstream productions ever to place African history, mythology and storytelling at the heart of a global blockbuster.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), the film follows Zélie Adebola, played by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, as she embarks on a dangerous journey to restore magic to her people after it has been brutally erased by a ruthless kingdom.

The trailer delivers spectacular visuals, sweeping landscapes, breathtaking action sequences and an emotional first look at a story centred on courage, identity and legacy. From epic magical battles to richly detailed costumes and world-building, Children of Blood and Bone promises to be one of the most ambitious fantasy films ever inspired by African mythology.

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The film boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast, including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ayra Starr, Zackary Momoh and Temi Fagbenle, bringing together some of the most celebrated names from Hollywood, Africa and the African diaspora.

Based on Tomi Adeyemi’s internationally acclaimed novel, Children of Blood and Bone has become a cultural phenomenon since its publication, captivating millions of readers around the world while introducing a new generation to the richness of Yoruba-inspired mythology. The film adaptation now brings that vision to the big screen on an unprecedented scale.

Ayra Starr on the set of Children of Blood and Bone

Beyond its impressive cast and visual spectacle, the film represents another milestone for African storytelling on the global stage. As Hollywood continues to embrace stories rooted in African history and culture, Children of Blood and Bone stands as a powerful celebration of identity, heritage and imagination.

For audiences across Nigeria, Ghana and the rest of the continent, this is more than a film release. It is a moment of cultural pride, seeing African myths, languages, traditions and heroes take centre stage in a major Hollywood production.

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