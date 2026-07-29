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Annie Idibia replaces 'Idibia' shoulder tattoo with butterfly after split from 2Baba

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:14 - 29 July 2026
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Annie Idibia stunned in a vibrant green off shoulder top paired with a bandana
Annie Idibia appears to have taken another symbolic step in her healing journey following the end of her marriage to music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.
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  • Annie Idibia has covered her "Idibia" tattoo with a butterfly months after her separation from 2Baba.

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  • The actress debuted the new tattoo in recent social media photos, although earlier images suggest she made the change months ago.

  • Fans have described the tattoo transformation as another milestone in Annie's healing journey following the end of her marriage.

The actress recently showed off a butterfly tattoo covering the "Idibia" tattoo she previously had on her shoulder, a tribute to the surname she adopted during their marriage. The fresh ink was visible in new photos she shared on social media as she stepped out for an event in a stylish green off shoulder top paired with a matching bandana.

Although Annie only recently shared photos clearly revealing the butterfly tattoo, earlier pictures from March, where part of the design could be seen, suggest she made the change several months ago.

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The butterfly, often associated with transformation, growth and new beginnings, has sparked reactions online, with many fans interpreting the tattoo as a symbolic chapter in Annie's life after her highly publicised split from the singer.

The tattoo reveal comes weeks after an old video of Annie and 2Baba dancing together at a club resurfaced online, fuelling speculation that the former couple had reconciled. The rumours were later dispelled, with both Annie and 2Baba making it clear they were not back together.

2Baba announced the end of their nearly 12 year marriage on January 26, 2025. The announcement marked the end of one of Nigeria's most talked about celebrity marriages.

Annie Idibia replaces 'Idibia' shoulder tattoo with a butterfly after split from 2Baba
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In the months since the separation, Annie has largely kept the focus on herself and her children while documenting parts of her personal healing journey. She has attended wellness retreats, embraced a quieter lifestyle, and shared moments centred on self-care and personal growth.

Many fans have jokingly described the decision to cover the "Idibia" tattoo with a butterfly as the "final phase" of her healing journey, seeing it as a symbolic embrace of a new beginning.

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