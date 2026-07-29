D4vd will stand trial for first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human remains mutilation in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

D4vd will stand trial for first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human remains mutilation in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

21-year-old American singer D4vd to stand trial for the murder of his 14-year-old girl

D4vd will stand trial for first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

21-year-old musician D4vd will stand trial for first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human remains mutilation in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

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Prosecutors allege Burke killed Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their unlawful relationship.

The musician has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his defence arguing that he was not responsible for her death.

American singer and songwriter D4vd will stand trial for first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The ruling follows a multi-day preliminary hearing in a Los Angeles Court that detailed the tragic death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo held that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that 21-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, fatally stabbed and dismembered Rivas Hernandez.

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Readers might recall that on April 16, 2026, Burke was arrested at his Los Angeles residence by LAPD officers. The arrest followed seven months of an intensive, covert investigation led by the LAPD, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and an LA County grand jury. Following his arrest, Burke was held at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles without bail.

According to District Attorney prosecutors, Burke entered into an illegal sexual relationship with Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 years old and he was 18. The prosecution is alleging that the musician killed the victim after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship.

The teenager's decomposed remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke. Authorities allege the killing occurred in April 2025, just days before the release of Burke's album, though her remains were not recovered until months later.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Defence attorneys presented evidence arguing that Rivas Hernandez lied about her age, which she presented as 16 when she was in fact 11 years old. The defence also claims that the victim’s family were aware of and consented to her relationship with the singer, citing travel authorisation forms and past family interactions. The defence also emphasised threatening text messages sent by the victim to Burke before she arrived at his home.

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With the pre-trial date and court appearance now scheduled, Burke remains in custody without the option of bail. If the prosecution convinces the jury of the primary charges of murder, he could be facing life imprisonment or potential eligibility for the death penalty.