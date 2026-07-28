Davido unveils tracklist for 'ORIADÉ' with a star-studded guest lineup of African and global stars

Nigerian music royalty Davido is ushering in a new chapter in his illustrious career with the release of his sixth album, 'ORIADE'.

Davido's sixth album 'ORIADE' features a star-studded guest lineup of African and global stars.

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The album is Davido's shortest yet, as it signals a new dawn in his 15-year career.

The album, which is preceded by two singles, is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

Afrobeats star Davido unveiled the tracklist for his sixth studio album 'ORIADÉ'. Across 13 tracks, the features include a global lineup of talent, including Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakumara, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay.

On June 29, Davido announced that his next album 'ORIADE' would be out on July 31, 2026. He made the revelation in a post on his social media handles, with a video clip where he wore regal Yoruba attire and was soundtracked by a rousing eulogy delivered in Yoruba and capturing the spirit of the album title.

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"The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne," Davido captioned the post, which announces his upcoming album, which will be his sixth LP and 7th project since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago.

ORIADÉ 👑 31st JULY.



The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne.

Pre-order my new album now. (Link in bio) pic.twitter.com/DfVLtbmYxA — Davido (@davido) June 29, 2026

Davido first introduced the world of 'ORIADÉ' with the project’s first single, 'I Know Who I Be' featuring the South African pair JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay, on a song that reflects on his 15-year-long career that has been filled with notable moments. The accompanying music video brings that story full circle, returning to the childhood home where his journey first began and featuring cameos from longtime collaborators and members of the team.

His second single, 'Gimme Dat Ting' with NO11, fuses Afrobeats and Amapiano as Davido leans into the confidence that has long defined his catalogue, celebrating ambition, success, and the rewards that come with them.

ORIADÉ 👑



The kingdom expands. Featuring musical royalty from top to bottom.



Full album out this Friday! CD pre-orders available now. Which track are you most excited to hear first? pic.twitter.com/RUfTjSrJI9 — Davido (@davido) July 28, 2026

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In a recent interview with the American Media platform Notion, Davido provided insights into his highly anticipated next album. According to the multi-award-winning star, the album has 13 songs with something for different types of listeners.

'ORIADE' is the first time a Davido album will not carry 17 songs, as his previous five albums have all maintained the same number of songs, marking a new era for the award-winning megastar whose 15-year-long career has established him as one of Afrobeats' greatest stars.

Davido has started announcing dates for a world tour that will follow the album, just as he did on his monumental 5IVE tour that included historic stops in 5 Nigerian cities.

'ORIADE ' Tracklist

'ORIADE ' Tracklist

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