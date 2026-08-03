Jarvis and Peller's wedding: Asoebi girl reveals she spent ₦2.19 million to attend (VIDEO)

A Nigerian woman spent ₦2.19 million to attend Peller and Jarvis' wedding as an Asoebi girl.

A Nigerian woman spent ₦2.19 million to attend Peller and Jarvis' wedding as an Asoebi girl.

Here's exactly how one Nigerian woman spent ₦2.19 million to attend Peller and Jarvis' wedding as an Asoebi girl.

An Asoebi girl revealed she spent ₦2.19 million to participate in Jarvis and Peller's wedding.

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Her expenses included ₦350,000 Asoebi, ₦400,000 dress, ₦300,000 videography and ₦200,000 photography.

The viral breakdown has sparked debate over the rising cost of attending luxury Nigerian weddings.

The lavish wedding celebration of Nigerian content creators Jarvis and Peller is still dominating conversations online, but it's not just the couple that's getting people talking.

Virtually every Saturday, netizens on X debate the asoebi price, with many saying that ₦50,000 is a price too high, especially with the current state of the economy.

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But here is an aso-ebi lady at Peller and Jarvis’ wedding who has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of what she says it cost her to participate in the much-talked-about wedding festivities.

According to the content creator, she spent a total of ₦2.19 million preparing for the celebration.

You’d wonder why anyone would spend such an amount to attend a wedding that’d last for just a day; think of all the things that could have been done with the money instead.

But then you are jolted back to reality by a single thought: It’s not your money, and the lifestyle isn’t sponsored by your father.

In a video posted on social media, she walked viewers through every major expense and provided a rare glimpse into the price tag that can come with being part of a high-profile Nigerian wedding.

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Where the ₦2.19 million went

Here’s a realistic breakdown of how much it costs to be an Asoebi girl at Peller and Jarvis’ wedding. pic.twitter.com/K9WU5xjGb4 — Olori🍒 (@OloriOfOloris) August 3, 2026

According to her breakdown, one of the biggest expenses was the Asoebi fabric, which she said cost ₦350,000.

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She also spent ₦400,000 on her custom dress, while her pre-wedding studio shoot cost ₦75,000 per hour.

To document the experience, she hired a videographer for ₦300,000 and a photographer for ₦200,000.

Her beauty preparations also added significantly to the bill. She said her hair for the pre-wedding shoot cost ₦100,000, while another hairstyle for the wedding day cost ₦60,000.

Her makeup for the wedding was ₦60,000, although she noted she didn't pay for makeup during the earlier shoot.

Accessories weren't left out either. She bought a purse for ₦40,000, jewellery worth ₦60,000, and earrings for ₦50,000 and spent ₦50,000 on nails for both her hands and feet.

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She also revealed that she had her gele tied twice, paying ₦50,000 each time.

Like many bridal party members at destination-style weddings, accommodation also formed part of the budget.

She explained that the bridal party stayed at the same hotel as the bride. While the room cost ₦800,000, she split the bill with friends, reducing her own contribution.

By the end of the preparations, she said the total came to ₦2,190,000.

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Jarvis and her Asoebi girls

Congratulations Jarvis and Peller pic.twitter.com/tArW5knFbm — Lavey26 (@lavey26) August 1, 2026

Social media reacts

As always, Nigerians had a lot to say.

Her video has sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms, especially X. From disbelief to irritation at the amount spent for a single wedding, the sentiment had range.

Some viewers joked, asking if she’s the assistant bride and saying if they spent two million for a wedding, the event better not end that day; others criticised the aso-ebi girl’s decision and called the lifestyle “unnecessarily expensive".

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Others pointed out that several of the costs, particularly the price for the oleku, videography and studio shoot, were not only insane but also outrageous.

A traditional Oleku style dress

Oleku is a simple style that should not cost more than ₦20,000 at most, unless you are making an appearance before the host of heaven at the pearly gates.

In all, the video highlights the growing cost and the content-ification of weddings in Nigeria.

What used to be a simple, meaningful affair has turned into something more of an I-better-pass-my-neighbour contest where bridal parties often invest heavily in outfits, styling, accommodation and media coverage to match the grandeur of the occasion.

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The Jarvis and Peller wedding continues to trend

Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding

Jarvis and Peller's wedding has remained one of the biggest entertainment stories on Nigerian social media, with videos of celebrity guests, fashion moments and behind-the-scenes clips continuing to rack up millions of views.

As more attendees share their experiences online, the celebrations have become as much about the content as the ceremony itself.

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