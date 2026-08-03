Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are getting married after nine years together and five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are getting married after nine years together and five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez set to marry on August 8: A timeline of their relationship

From their 2016 meeting to engagement and reported 2026 wedding plans, here is a timeline of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez reportedly plan to marry on August 8, 2026, in Madeira, although the couple has not officially confirmed all details.

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The couple met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid and made their relationship public in early 2017.

They share two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, while Georgina also helps raise Ronaldo’s other children.

Their relationship attracted global attention after Saudi Arabia allowed them to live together despite not being married, amid reports of relaxed enforcement for foreign residents.

After nearly a decade together, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to tie the knot on August 8, 2026, in Madeira, Portugal — the island where Ronaldo was born and raised.

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Reports claim the ceremony will take place at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a lavish reception at the Savoy Palace hotel in Madeira. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the full wedding details.

Their relationship has grown from a private romance into one of the world’s most followed celebrity love stories, with the couple building a blended family of five children.

Here is a timeline of their journey:

2016 — Ronaldo and Georgina meet in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez

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Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant. She later described their first meeting as a turning point in her life.

At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Spanish football giants Real Madrid, while Georgina was working in fashion retail.

January 2017 — Their relationship becomes public

The couple made their first major public appearance together at the FIFA Best Football Awards in January 2017, confirming speculation that they were dating.

By then, Georgina had also become part of Ronaldo’s family, helping raise his first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was born in 2010.

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June 2017 — Ronaldo welcomes twins

Before having children together, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogate in June 2017.

Georgina later took on a maternal role in raising Ronaldo’s older children as the couple built their family together.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017.

2021–2022 — More family milestones and tragedy

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In October 2021, Ronaldo and Georgina announced they were expecting twins. In April 2022, Georgina gave birth to twins Bella Esmeralda and Ángel.

However, their son Ángel died during childbirth, while Bella survived. Ronaldo and Georgina later described the loss as one of the most painful moments of their lives.

2023 — Move to Saudi Arabia

After Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, the family relocated to Saudi Arabia.

Their move also attracted attention because Saudi Arabia traditionally prohibits unmarried couples from living together. However, reports said authorities appeared to overlook the rule in the case of foreign residents such as Ronaldo and Georgina.

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The situation was widely discussed because Ronaldo and Georgina had been together for years but were not legally married at the time.

August 2025 — Ronaldo proposes to Georgina

After years of speculation about marriage, Georgina announced their engagement in August 2025 by sharing a picture of her engagement ring on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez

Reports described the ring as a large diamond engagement ring, with some estimates placing its value in the millions of dollars, although the exact price has not been confirmed by the couple.

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August 2026 — Reported wedding in Madeira

The couple is now reportedly preparing to exchange vows in Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace.

Reports suggest the wedding will be a major private celebration, with the ceremony expected at Funchal Cathedral and the reception planned at the luxury Savoy Palace hotel. Some reports claim parts of the hotel have been reserved for the event, but details about the guest list, cost and number of attendees remain private.