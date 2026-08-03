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Rema joins billionaires Rabiu and Otedola as luxury homeowner in Dubai

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 20:04 - 03 August 2026
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Rema has become the latest owner of the Binghatti Holdings luxury apartments in Dubai
The singer has expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring a luxury apartment in one of the world's most developed cities.
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  • Rema has become the latest owner of the Binghatti Holdings luxury apartments in Dubai.

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  • The announcement was made in an unveiling ceremony in Dubai, where his music has enjoyed huge success.

  • Rema joins the list of rich Nigerians who own properties in the city.

Rema has become the latest celebrity to acquire the choice properties developed by Binghatti Holdings, the premier luxury real estate company based in Dubai, which offers innovative properties and cutting-edge developments.

The company's executive, Essam Raghab, revealed the purchase in an Instagram post where he posed next to Rema at an announcement ceremony unveiling the Afrobeats star as the latest homeowner of its luxury apartments.

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"Binghatti proudly announces global singer and songwriter Rema as the newest homeowner at One by Binghatti.

The official signing ceremony took place at Grand Hyatt Dubai, led by Binghatti’s Chief Sales Officer, Abdullah Binghatti, alongside the company’s top management."

The announcement marks another addition to the assets of the singer, who is one of Africa's biggest pop stars.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream in 2019, the Benin-born star has risen to international fame thanks to his consistent release of hit singles. Rema's strides have touched different parts of the world, including the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East, where his global smash hit single 'Calm Down' enjoyed viral success.

Rema
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The single, one of the most ubiquitous songs to come out of Africa, made history in the Middle East when it became the first to top the MENA charts, which capture music consumption across Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) countries.

With a new choice apartment in Dubai, Rema joins other wealthy Nigerians, including billionaire and Africa's second-richest man Abdulsamad Rabiu, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Super Eagles and Man United striker Odion Ighalo, among others.

For a global star like Rema, having properties in strategic cities across multiple continents is both an investment and a lifestyle choice. With his third LP reportedly on the way and a world tour to follow, the hitmaker would have a luxury apartment of his own when he performs in the UAE.

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