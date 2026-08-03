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Watch: Kirk Franklin brings out Mercy Chinwo for a surprise performance at the London Gospel Festival

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:53 - 03 August 2026
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Kirk Franklin surprises fans by bringing Mercy Chinwo on stage at London's Gospel Garden Festival.
Watch as Kirk Franklin surprises fans by bringing Mercy Chinwo on stage at London's Gospel Garden Festival in a memorable performance that thrilled the crowd.
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  • Kirk Franklin surprised fans by inviting Mercy Chinwo on stage during his set at the Gospel Garden Festival in London.

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  • The unexpected performance quickly became one of the festival's biggest highlights, with fans praising the cross-continental collaboration.

  • The moment showcased the growing global influence of Nigerian gospel music and the unifying power of gospel across cultures.

It was one of those moments that no one saw coming.

Thousands of gospel music fans erupted in cheers at the Gospel Garden Festival in London on Sunday as Grammy-winning American icon Kirk Franklin invited Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo on stage for an unannounced joint performance.

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Videos and photos circulating on social media showed the pair sharing the stage before an enthusiastic crowd at the historic Crystal Palace Bowl, with Franklin dressed in a yellow "JESUS" T-shirt and Chinwo wearing a blue patterned outfit topped with a beret.

The unexpected collaboration quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the festival, with fans describing it as a powerful meeting of two generations and continents in contemporary gospel music.

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Fans took to social media to praise the performance, calling it a "kingdom moment" and celebrating the coming together of one of America's most influential gospel artists and one of Nigeria's biggest gospel stars.

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The Gospel Garden Festival, billed as London's largest outdoor gospel celebration, featured an impressive lineup led by Kirk Franklin alongside fellow American gospel heavyweights Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Fred Hammond.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Mercy Chinwo and British singer JERUB were also among the billed performers.

Although Chinwo was already scheduled to perform at the festival, her appearance alongside Franklin came as a surprise to many in attendance, making the moment even more memorable.

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For many gospel music lovers, the collaboration symbolised how the genre continues to transcend borders.

Kirk Franklin, a multiple Grammy Award winner.
Kirk Franklin, a multiple Grammy Award winner.

Franklin, a multiple Grammy Award winner, has spent more than three decades blending gospel with R&B, hip-hop and pop influences. His influence has inspired generations of artists around the world, including many across Africa. 

Mercy Chinwo, one of Africa's most recognisable gospel voices.
Mercy Chinwo, one of Africa's most recognisable gospel voices.

Chinwo, meanwhile, has become one of Africa's most recognisable gospel voices through songs such as Excess Love, Obinasom and Confidence. 

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In recent years, she has built a sizeable international following, performing across Europe, North America and other parts of Africa.

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Their shared performance in London highlighted the growing global appeal of African gospel music, with Nigerian artists increasingly sharing stages with internationally acclaimed acts at major faith-based events.

As clips of the performance continue to circulate online, fans have expressed hopes that the surprise appearance could pave the way for a future studio collaboration between Franklin and Chinwo.

Whether or not that happens, Sunday's performance has already earned its place as one of the most memorable gospel music moments of the year.

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