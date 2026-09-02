JAMB and WAEC have introduced a one-time ₦4,000 fee for WASSCE result verification for candidates covered by the JAMB admission process.

JAMB and WAEC have introduced a one-time ₦4,000 fee for WASSCE result verification for candidates covered by the JAMB admission process.

JAMB, WAEC set ₦4,000 one-off verification fee: What admission seekers should know before paying

Tired of paying to verify your WAEC result at different stages of the admission process?

JAMB and WAEC have introduced a new arrangement that could save admission seekers from repeated verification charges.

Under the new system, eligible candidates will pay ₦4,000 once through JAMB's designated Verification Service, not separately to every institution.

Here's what every admission seeker needs to know.

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If you are seeking admission and have been asked to pay to verify your WAEC result at different stages of the process, you may no longer have to keep paying each time a school requests it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) now require JAMB-regulated candidates to pay a one-off ₦4,000 fee to verify their WASSCE results.

The aim is to stop candidates from repeatedly paying different institutions to verify the same result.

But what exactly does the ₦4,000 cover, who needs to pay it, and what happens if you have already uploaded or verified your WAEC result?

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Here is what you need to know.

What is WAEC result verification?

What is WAEC result verification?

WAEC result verification is the process of confirming that the O’Level result presented by a candidate is genuine and matches the examination body's records. It is different from simply checking your WAEC result online.

When a tertiary institution needs to confirm that a candidate's result is authentic, the examination body has to verify the information against its records.

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This helps schools determine whether a candidate has the required O’Level qualifications and reduces the risk of fraudulent or altered certificates being used during admission.

Under the new arrangement, JAMB will coordinate the verification and make the verification outcome available to the relevant institution.

The ₦4,000 verification fee is paid once

The major change is that eligible candidates will pay ₦4,000 once for WASSCE verification through the designated JAMB Verification Service rather than pay separately whenever another institution needs to verify the same result.

So, if you are applying to more than one institution, you shouldn’t pay another ₦4,000 to each school for the same WASSCE verification.

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Candidates should also be careful about where they make the payment. The verification payment should be made through the specified JAMB platform, not to agents or unofficial websites claiming to offer the service.

Uploading your WAEC result is not the same as verifying it, but you can do both from home

An admission seeker uploading her WAEC result using a laptop in bed

Uploading your O’Level result tells JAMB which qualification you are presenting for your admission.

Verification, on the other hand, involves confirming that the result is genuine by checking it against the records of the examination body that issued it.

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So, having uploaded your WAEC result does not necessarily mean you have completed the verification process.

JAMB has also introduced a system that allows candidates to begin O’Level verification remotely rather than repeatedly travelling to a tertiary institution or CBT centre.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to verify your WAEC result through JAMB

Step-by-step guide on how to verify your WAEC result through JAMB

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Log into your JAMB e-Facility account using your registered email and password.

Look for the O'Level/Result Verification service on your dashboard.

Enter the requested details, including your examination body, examination number and number of sittings, as applicable.

Make the required payment through the designated JAMB payment channel.

You will receive an O'Level Verification Code.

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Follow JAMB's instruction to send VERIFY [Verification Code] to 55019 or 66019 from the appropriate phone number.

Complete the result-upload/verification process as instructed.

If you have two sittings, check your e-Facility profile for the additional step of selecting the subjects you want to use.

What if you have two WAEC sittings?

Candidates with two O’Level sittings thinking about how to upload and verify both results

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Candidates with two O’Level sittings should pay particular attention to their JAMB profile.

After their verified results are available, candidates with two sittings may have to use their JAMB e-Facility profile to select the subjects they want to use for admission.

They can select a minimum of five and a maximum of nine subjects, and a subject should not be selected more than once.

However, having two sittings does not mean you should automatically pay the ₦4,000 verification fee twice.

The new JAMB-WAEC arrangement describes the WASSCE verification as a one-off process. The fact that a candidate has two sittings should therefore not be interpreted as requiring two separate payments for the same verification service.

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Already uploaded or verified your WAEC result? Don't pay again immediately

If you have already uploaded your O’Level result or completed the required WASSCE verification, do not make another ₦4,000 payment simply because you have seen the new announcement.

First, check your JAMB profile and confirm your current verification status.

If your result has already been successfully verified under the applicable JAMB process, the new arrangement is not a reason to start the process again.

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This is particularly important because the purpose of the new system is to eliminate repeated verification and the additional costs candidates have faced during admission processing.

What if your school asks you to pay another ₦4,000?

Black man thinking

If you have already completed the required WASSCE verification through JAMB and a school asks you for another verification payment, ask what the new charge is specifically for before paying.

A tertiary institution may have other legitimate admission, screening or documentation charges. However, that is different from paying again to verify the same WASSCE result.

Candidates should therefore avoid assuming that every fee described as a “verification fee” is automatically covered by the new arrangement.

What should admission seekers do now?

Prospective candidates checking 2026/2027 university admission updates and screening portal requirements together on campus.

If you are currently seeking admission, the safest approach is to:

Check your JAMB profile to see whether your O’Level result has been uploaded and whether verification has been completed.

If verification is required, use the official JAMB Verification Service and follow the instructions provided.

Pay the applicable ₦4,000 one-off verification fee through the designated platform.

Complete the verification process and check your JAMB profile for the relevant status or instructions.

If you have two sittings, follow the additional e-Facility instructions to select your required subjects.

Do not automatically pay another ₦4,000 because another institution asks for verification of the same WASSCE result.

If a school requests another payment, find out exactly what the charge covers before paying.