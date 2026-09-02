Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years of operation

Popular e-hailing platform Uber has announced it will shut down its operations in Nigeria after 12 years in the country.

Uber shuts down Nigeria operations after 12 years, apologises to users

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Uber exits Nigeria weeks after FAAN airport ban on e-hailing operators

Uber bids farewell to Nigeria after 12 years of connecting millions of riders

The company disclosed this in a statement sent to users on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, announcing that its services would end with immediate effect.

“We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026.

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Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life, connecting you with independent transportation providers.

Whether it was a morning commute, a ride to see loved ones, or a city exploration, thank you for trusting the platform to connect you with a driver and get you there safely. We know this may disrupt your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

Uber said its Help Centre would remain available until September 23 for users with outstanding account-related enquiries.

“Our Help Center will be available until 23 September 2026 to help you with any final account queries. Thank you for welcoming us into your city.”

The exit comes shortly after a dispute between e-hailing platforms and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria over commercial transport operations at airports.

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In August, FAAN directed Uber and Bolt to halt commercial operations at airports under its management pending the finalisation of licence agreements. The development triggered concerns among passengers over access to e-hailing services and the cost of transportation from airports.