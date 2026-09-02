Amstel Malta honours Women and celebrates community spirit at the 2026 August meeting in Abia State

All through the year, Amstel Malta has encouraged people to be their best, and when the women of Abia State gathered for their annual August Meeting at the New Government House, Umuahia, on Friday, August 28, the brand was right by their side, reaffirming this message and giving them more reasons to look and feel good.

Across the South East, August is a time when women at home and abroad return to their matrimonial hometowns to reconnect with their communities and celebrate the heritage and traditions that shape their lives. The reason for this annual homecoming is the annual August Meeting, a longstanding tradition where women unite to support one another, deliberate on community matters, and contribute to the development of their communities.

This year in Abia State, Amstel Malta added to that celebration by creating memorable experiences for women at the August Meeting, recognising not only their contributions to their communities but also the importance of taking a moment to celebrate themselves.

Earlier in August, Amstel Malta similarly brought its celebration of women to the August Meeting in Enugu State, honouring women for their achievements and recognising the important role they play in keeping families and communities thriving. The brand’s continued presence across these gatherings shows its commitment to celebrating women beyond a single occasion and showing up in the spaces that matter to them.

In Abia, Amstel Malta awarded business grants to five women, providing support to grow their businesses, pursue their ambitions, and be their best as entrepreneurs. Also present at the event were the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti; the First Lady of Abia State, Her Excellency, Mrs Priscilla Chidinma Otti; and the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Abia State, Dr Mrs Maureen Ijeoma Aghukwa, who also awarded business grants to female entrepreneurs, further reinforcing the spirit of empowerment and community support that defines the August Meeting.

Beyond grants, Amstel Malta also partnered with Zaron cosmetics to gift attendees specially curated beauty packs. Building on last year’s August Meeting collaboration, the partnership celebrates the confidence that comes from looking and feeling your best, reinforcing Amstel Malta’s belief that being your best also means feeling confident in who you are.

Speaking at this year’s August Meeting, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, said, “August Meeting is a great example of what happens when women come together with purpose and a shared commitment to their communities. At Amstel Malta, we are proud to be part of moments like this that celebrate women beyond their everyday responsibilities and give them an opportunity to feel seen, appreciated and celebrated. Our partnership with Zaron adds another dimension to that experience, reminding women that while they continue to show up for their families and communities, they should also make time to celebrate themselves. We are delighted to bring this experience to the women of Abia and to continue creating meaningful moments that encourage them to look good, feel good and be their best.”

Speaking on the partnership, Aderinsola Adetunji, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communication, Zaron Cosmetics, said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Amstel Malta to celebrate the women who make the August Meeting such a meaningful tradition. Women give so much to their families, communities, and the people around them, and moments like this are an opportunity to remind them to also take time for themselves.”

Amstel Malta has consistently championed women through platforms and partnerships that recognise their resilience and achievements, while creating opportunities for them to celebrate and feel supported. From its August Meeting activities last year to this year’s celebrations in Enugu and Abia, the brand continues to bring this commitment to life in ways that are meaningful to women.