‘Don’t pamper your children’ – Patience Ozokwor advises parents, gives reasons

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has advised parents against pampering their children, stressing the importance of allowing them to experience struggles and challenges in life.

Patience Ozokwor says parents should let their children experience struggles before they become adults

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Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwor explains why pampering children can affect their future

She shares how her struggles shaped her life

The actress advised in a recent interview, where she explained that children who grow up without experiencing hardship may develop a sense of entitlement and assume that life should always be easy.

“When you say you don’t want your children to suffer what you suffered when you were growing up, it is the best way to destroy your children. I’m not saying allow them to suffer, but allow them to go through the process and struggle,” she stated.

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Ozokwor explained that children who grow up without understanding that life is not a bed of roses may develop a carefree attitude towards life.

“When you don’t let them struggle, they won’t know how you struggle to get the things that you have

That is why you see some rich people at times, when they get to a certain age, they sell or give out a lot of things while keeping a little for the children

If you don’t do it, your children will grow up and enjoy life as if it should be like this. They can break a cup and move on, but when they understand the pains of life, they know better. They don’t need to know all the pains of life, but if you pamper them, they don’t grow up to be anything “

Using herself as an example, the veteran actress said she had to struggle before achieving success in her career and urged younger people to learn from her experience.

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“I want the children of these days to pick up the mantle. I struggled to get to where I am today. It wasn’t an easy thing. Some people are lucky from birth, while some struggle. In my own case, I struggled to get to where I am today. I went through thick and thin.”