JAMB dismisses viral 394 UTME result of Cross River candidate as fake

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed a viral claim of a 394 UTME score by a Cross River State candidate, calling the result slip fake and urging Nigerians to rely on official sources.

JAMB has debunked a viral post claiming a candidate scored 394 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, saying the result is fake.

The board said the circulating result slip uses a fabricated template and doesn’t match its “view-only” result format.

Spokesperson Fabian Benjamin noted the registration number pattern on the slip is invalid and exposes it as fraudulent.

JAMB urged the public to ignore the claim and rely on official channels, adding that over 1.8 million UTME results have already been released.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked a viral claim that a candidate from Cross River State scored 394 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, describing the widely shared result slip as completely fake.

The result, which made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), was posted by a user identified as @Onsogbu. It claimed that a female candidate, Okon Winniefred Sampson, achieved an almost perfect score, 394 out of 400, with breakdowns of 96 in Use of English, 99 in Biology, 98 in Chemistry, and 99 in Physics.

JAMB points out that the viral 394 score appeared on a fabricated template, as official 2026 UTME results are currently "view-only" and cannot be printed in this format

“Okon Winnifred Sampson, a young girl from Cross River State, delivered a remarkable performance in her UTME examinations, scoring an outstanding 394 out of 400.Her results were as follows: 96 in Use of English; 99 in Biology; 98 in Chemistry and 99 in Physics… a truly exceptional academic achievement. I love this,” the post read.

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READ ALSO: JAMB 2026: how to check and print your UTME result slip

But JAMB says none of that is real.

In a statement released on Sunday, the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, made it clear that the result slip being shared online didn’t come from their system.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Acting Director Public Affairs Department of JAMB

“A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 394 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. Surprisingly, such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians,” the statement said.

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He also pointed out clear flaws in the document, noting that UTME results are currently “view-only,” meaning they can’t be printed in the format seen in the viral image.

“Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which, on its own, is a sufficient indication that it is not authentic,” he explained.

Benjamin further highlighted that the registration number on the slip doesn’t match JAMB’s official format.

“Secondly, the Board’s registration numbers are system-generated and do not follow the pattern ‘20269’ as seen on the fake slip. There are several other inconsistencies that, even at a glance, expose the result as fraudulent,” he added.

JAMB has now urged the public to ignore the viral post and rely only on official platforms for accurate updates on UTME results.

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The Board urges candidates and parents to ignore social media "miracle scores" and verify results only through official SMS platforms or the JAMB portal

“The public is strongly advised to disregard this fake result and rely only on official channels for accurate information. All results at the moment are view-only,” Benjamin stated.